ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

17-year-old missing from Old Louisville Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Ny'Khia Shelton was last seen Oct. 3 on the 3300 block of Old Louisville Rd. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts, and black slides. At the time, she was seen getting into an unknown model black and silver SUV.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Girl Reported Missing

A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life

An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Parents arrested after infant's death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a six-month-old child who was found unresponsive in his Watkins St. home late Tuesday, according to a report by the Coroner. Samson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Burke County sheriff releases spending report

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has released a letter defending his office's expenditures. This comes after an audit of his spending. In his letter to the citizens of Burke County and the media, Williams says his spending was in the course of doing his job, releasing all the receipts and affidavits for missing receipts to the public.
WRDW-TV

Augusta roads take deadly toll on motorcyclists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville. Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille. It...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Coroner ID’s Body Found in Beech Island Monday

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday on the side of a road in Beech Island. A person riding a bicycle spotted the body in the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road and notified authorities. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Deandre T. Gaiters. Authorities say Gaiters had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed today in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
BEECH ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy