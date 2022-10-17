Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
17-year-old missing from Old Louisville Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Ny'Khia Shelton was last seen Oct. 3 on the 3300 block of Old Louisville Rd. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts, and black slides. At the time, she was seen getting into an unknown model black and silver SUV.
wfxg.com
16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Wheeless Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews battled a house fire Wednesday on Wheeless Road in Augusta. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:48 a.m. It is unknown whether there were reports of injuries at this time.
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
wgac.com
Richmond County Girl Reported Missing
A Richmond County teenager has been reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Tacalyn Armour was last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of Eagle Rock Road. Armour is black, 5’2″ and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. Authorities say Armour may be headed...
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Parents arrested after infant's death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a six-month-old child who was found unresponsive in his Watkins St. home late Tuesday, according to a report by the Coroner. Samson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced...
wfxg.com
Burke County sheriff releases spending report
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has released a letter defending his office's expenditures. This comes after an audit of his spending. In his letter to the citizens of Burke County and the media, Williams says his spending was in the course of doing his job, releasing all the receipts and affidavits for missing receipts to the public.
25-Year-Old Jeremiah Alexander Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Augusta. The crash happened on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on Riverwatch Parkway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander.
WRDW-TV
Augusta roads take deadly toll on motorcyclists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Motorcycle crashes have claimed multiple lives over the past week in Augusta. The latest one happened just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
WRDW-TV
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
WRDW-TV
Fire heavily damages home outside Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Little appeared to be left of a home that burned Monday night just south south of Sandersville. Crews were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. Monday fighting the fire in the 1300 block of South Harris Street along State Highway 15 between Sandersville and Tennille. It...
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
wgac.com
Coroner ID’s Body Found in Beech Island Monday
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man whose body was found Monday on the side of a road in Beech Island. A person riding a bicycle spotted the body in the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road and notified authorities. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Deandre T. Gaiters. Authorities say Gaiters had at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene. An autopsy will be performed today in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
