FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Acclaimed actor headlining a fundraiser for Skylight Music Theatre this month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fundraiser for Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre is coming up soon and we spoke to the critically-acclaimed actor who is set to perform during the event. The theater is hosting its largest annual fundraiser, "Skylight Night," on Oct. 29. Headlining the show is an acclaimed stage...
CBS 58
Black Cat Alley to host all-day Halloween party on Milwaukee's east side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Black Cat Alley will host all-day Halloween activities and a dance party on Milwaukee's east side later this month. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 local businesses will celebrate the holiday with a series of family-friendly festivities. This includes build-your-own scarecrows, a kids' costume contest...
milwaukeerecord.com
Nessun Dorma will celebrate 20 years of greatness on October 23
In a time of all things new and flashy, it’s easy to overlook the classics. Take Nessun Dorma, for example. The Riverwest restaurant has been quietly holding down its location at 2778 N. Weil St. since 2002, serving up some of the best food in the city (shout-out to the forever-awesome Chicken Caesar panini), and boasting a classy and well-appointed bar. Like we said in a 2019 Mandatory Milwaukee piece, Nessun Dorma is one of those places that inspires you to say, “Why don’t I come here all the time?” every time you visit.
WISN
Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
Milwaukee pro-soccer team announcement expected Wednesday
An announcement revealing the identity of a new pro-soccer team in Milwaukee is expected Wednesday afternoon.
Select restaurants are providing $10 instant discounts for Taste of the Gateway
Taste of the Gateway Discount Dining days' goal is to rally community support for 10 Airport Gateway area restaurants.
marquettewire.org
LYONS: It’s a toss up: which pizza takes the pie?
This column is in honor of October being National Pizza Month! It’s a fun feature about columnist Kirsten Lyons’ preference between New York and Chicago style pizza, as well as some local Milwaukee pizza joint suggestions for readers. The most paramount debate of all time: Which is better,...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Fendi
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Oct. 18 is Fendi. This two-year-old girl is currently being housed at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. For more information about WHS as well as information on how to make Lola a part of your family, visit...
CBS 58
Milwaukee pastor remembered as a joyful man as the community mourns his death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A week after his sudden death in a reckless driving accident a Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a joyful man. Last week 22-year-old Jose Silva allegedly ran a red light, crashing into Strong on 10th and Wells. Strong, a Pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in...
CBS 58
Lake Geneva ice castles to return for 5th year, tickets on sale Nov. 28
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The ice castles will be returning to Lake Geneva this season, weather permitting. This will be the fifth year for the popular winter attraction. The ice castles typically open in January and remain open for about four weeks. It takes a team of 20...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Point
WIND POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Bill Walsh and crew are in the village of Wind Point in Racine County on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out for the adventure, we were joined by Wind Point's administrator, clerk and treasurer, Brian Graziano, to take a peek at what to expect.
wgnradio.com
Huge indoor farm opens in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Co-founded by Kimball Musk, Square Roots brings AI technology to the growing business of growing food indoors. It’s unlikely the huge corn, soybean and wheat farms across the Midwest producing billions of bushels each year will ever be replaced by indoor farming, but when it comes to leafy veggies, fruits, and roots, farms like Kenosha’s new Square Roots are disrupting the industry. Tobias Peggs, CEO and co-founder with Kimball Musk, tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the two-month old facility employing 25 people partners with Gordon Food Service and uses AI technology to deliver high-quality, pesticide-free, fresh produce to Chicago and Milwaukee area retail and restaurant customers year-round, often within hours of being harvested. The farm, housed in a giant industrial warehouse-type structure, uses proprietary, cloud-connected software to monitor and control multiple climates, enabling its farmers to grow a wide range of crops to meet local market needs. The Kenosha farm is the largest of Square Roots’ commercial-scale indoor farms in Michigan, New York, and Ohio. Retailers, including Meijer stores in the region, can be found via the Square Roots locator.
Grand Avenue Club unveils surprise makeover of its downtown space
After months of anticipation, Grand Avenue Club is ready to show off its completely transformed space.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg to celebrate 50th anniversary of woolen mill restoration
CEDARBURG — The public is invited to join the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement merchants in downtown Cedarburg as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the rebirth of the former 158-year-old Wittenberg Woolen Mill from Friday to Sunday. The Cedar Creek Settlement is listed on the National Register of...
CBS 58
Continued wind and cold before a weekend warm-up
While some of our northern counties picked up their first measurable snow of the season Monday morning with a few tenths of an inch, Milwaukee did not. Officially Milwaukee only saw some snowflakes but nothing that accumulated. We could see a few lakeside flurries and sprinkles Tuesday but otherwise we have no chance for any snow the next week. The average for the first tenth of snow or more is the middle of November.
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 42): Mekong Cafe
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (October 2-15)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
