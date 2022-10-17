ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities

The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake. Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks. Midtown Park...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit

The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign. A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Approves A Street Name Change Before Another Expansion At The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Campus

College Station mayor Karl Mooney tells the city council during their October 13 meeting that the biocorridor’s largest employer…FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB)…is holding a groundbreaking on another groundbreaking. That preceded the council’s unanimous vote to change the name of the street going through the FDB campus from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about working with Unlimited Potential, the old Macy’s location, revitalizing Post Oak Mall, the start of early voting, shuttle bus service from campus to College Station City Hall, the Household Hazardous Waste and Computer Collection, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

United Way Of The Brazos Valley Preview Of Upcoming Events

United Way of Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about UWBV’s participation in the annual Brazos Valley Gives event, the city of Bryan hamburger fry fundraiser for UWBV, and the opportunity to drop off blankets and children’s books for UWBV’s Books and a Blanket program at Saturday’s household hazardous waste collection.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is underway, and the community is continuing to support nonprofits that are the hands and feet of the community. This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team is hoping to raise $1 million for 161 nonprofits. One is the Friends of the Library, which...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building

For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Jack in the Box groundbreaking

The City of Navasota hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Jack in the Box Friday, Oct. 14, at the future location on Highway 105 East near CR 425 (Durden Road). Pictured left to right: Rayna Willenbrink, Economic Development Specialist; Lupe Diosdado, Development Services Director; Jason Weeks, City Manager; Developer (Jack in the Box), Mark Holmes; Mayor Pro Term Grant Holt, Councilmember Patti Pederson and her son Luke.
NAVASOTA, TX
flicksandfood.com

An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store

An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Alton 'Tiger' Burton, Bryan school district, SMD 5

1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Over the last few years I have served on BISD’s Security and Safety Task Force. I know that the district has worked methodically to take steps to ensure the safety of our children, faculty and staff in schools. Several measures have been taken to increase safety. Some include, installing perimeter fencing to reduce outside accessibility onto campus helping to secure perimeters, installing security vestibules at the front entrance of all campuses providing administrators with control over who has access to the interior of the school and lastly, administrators and staff have participated in various trainings and workshops to help evaluate the districts preparedness and provide guidelines on how to handle different emergency situations should they occur. This should be an on-going process, one that is evaluated and assessed regularly. It is of the utmost importance that all children, faculty and staff feel safe when stepping on school grounds.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind. For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.
BRYAN, TX

