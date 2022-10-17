Read full article on original website
Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities
The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake. Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks. Midtown Park...
College Station City Council Asks For More Information About A Possible $2 Million Dollar Grant To A Local Non Profit
The College Station city council wants more information from a local non profit that is seeking $2 million dollars towards a $6 million dollar capital campaign. A nearly two hour discussion during the October 13 council meeting led to six members directing city staff to work with Unlimited Potential (UP), which assists people aging out of the foster care system..
College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family. It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows. Below is...
College Station City Council Approves A Street Name Change Before Another Expansion At The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Campus
College Station mayor Karl Mooney tells the city council during their October 13 meeting that the biocorridor’s largest employer…FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB)…is holding a groundbreaking on another groundbreaking. That preceded the council’s unanimous vote to change the name of the street going through the FDB campus from...
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
Kitchen fire displaces apartment tenants in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tenants in at least one apartment in College Station will be temporarily displaced following a kitchen fire Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at an apartment building at Navarro Drive and Pendernales Drive. College Station firefighters say 911 was notified after neighbors noticed smoke coming...
Crews From Three College Station Fire Department Stations Out At Around The Same Time On Tuesday
Three of College Station’s six fire department stations were out on calls Tuesday at about the same time. Just before six p.m., a crew from station five and a towing company separated two cars…one on top of the other…in a way that minimized additional damage following a collision in front of the Tower Point H-E-B. No one was hurt.
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about working with Unlimited Potential, the old Macy’s location, revitalizing Post Oak Mall, the start of early voting, shuttle bus service from campus to College Station City Hall, the Household Hazardous Waste and Computer Collection, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Preview Of Upcoming Events
United Way of Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about UWBV’s participation in the annual Brazos Valley Gives event, the city of Bryan hamburger fry fundraiser for UWBV, and the opportunity to drop off blankets and children’s books for UWBV’s Books and a Blanket program at Saturday’s household hazardous waste collection.
Bryan/College Station Chamber Of Commerce Forum Of Candidates Running For Bryan Mayor And City Council
The Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce hosted a forum of candidates running for Bryan mayor and city council on October 17, 2022. The moderator of the forum was WTAW’s Scott DeLucia. Click below for comments from Bryan council SMD 1 candidates Paul Torres and Raul Santana and Bryan council...
Brazos Valley Gives aims to meet $1 million target
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is underway, and the community is continuing to support nonprofits that are the hands and feet of the community. This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team is hoping to raise $1 million for 161 nonprofits. One is the Friends of the Library, which...
No Details Made Public About Another State Security Inspection Of A Bryan ISD Building
For the second time this month, the Bryan ISD school board hears about a security inspection by a state agency in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde. Introducing the topic at Monday night’s board meeting, vice president Julie Harlin said “Safety and security update and notice of intruder detection audit with findings. That sounds ominous.”
Jack in the Box groundbreaking
The City of Navasota hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for Jack in the Box Friday, Oct. 14, at the future location on Highway 105 East near CR 425 (Durden Road). Pictured left to right: Rayna Willenbrink, Economic Development Specialist; Lupe Diosdado, Development Services Director; Jason Weeks, City Manager; Developer (Jack in the Box), Mark Holmes; Mayor Pro Term Grant Holt, Councilmember Patti Pederson and her son Luke.
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound BCS Receive $1.5 Million Grant
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station have partnered together and received a grant of $1.5 million to fight human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. Deputy David Wilcox says the money will be split between the two agencies. “We are going to focus on working...
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
Alton 'Tiger' Burton, Bryan school district, SMD 5
1. Is the Bryan school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Over the last few years I have served on BISD’s Security and Safety Task Force. I know that the district has worked methodically to take steps to ensure the safety of our children, faculty and staff in schools. Several measures have been taken to increase safety. Some include, installing perimeter fencing to reduce outside accessibility onto campus helping to secure perimeters, installing security vestibules at the front entrance of all campuses providing administrators with control over who has access to the interior of the school and lastly, administrators and staff have participated in various trainings and workshops to help evaluate the districts preparedness and provide guidelines on how to handle different emergency situations should they occur. This should be an on-going process, one that is evaluated and assessed regularly. It is of the utmost importance that all children, faculty and staff feel safe when stepping on school grounds.
No students hurt in Bryan ISD bus accident
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – No students were injured when a Bryan Independent School District bus was struck by another vehicle early in its run on Monday morning. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on FM-2776, near Dilly Shaw Tap Road, with the bus traveling north. A 2020 model Ford pickup was going south.
C&J Barbeque prepares new monthly dish German Potatoes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The monthly side dish at C&J Barbeque is thought out and hand-crafted with their customers in mind. For October the restaurant is highlighting its German potatoes. Owner Justin Manning says this dish is easy to make, and as long as you have the required ingredients you’ll be cooking in no time.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
