ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Plan to Reunite ‘Very Soon’

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

If it were up to Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, Big Brother 24 would never end. The dynamic duo stayed in Los Angeles for a few weeks following the finale to spend time together, give more interviews than anyone thought possible, and interact with the fans who supported them all season long. And even though Taylor and Joseph left LA, they promise there’s much more content to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIGu2_0icIRAr400
Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor and Joseph are taking some time apart after the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

Taylor and Joseph met in the Big Brother 24 house and quickly formed a strong connection. While other houseguests bullied and isolated Taylor, Joseph ensured he was there for her. And when they entered the Leftovers alliance, their bond only grew stronger.

However, Taylor and Joseph never crossed over into showmance territory. They had a “fauxmance” at one point, but it was for strategic, not personal, purposes. Following the game, Joseph revealed that he and Taylor had conversations about dating outside the house when the live feeds were down. But a split house twist momentarily put their plans on pause.

Joseph went to Dyre Fest, where he was evicted from the game, and Taylor went to Big Brochella. When the two groups reunited, a handful of houseguests lied to Taylor. They told her that Joseph betrayed her in more ways than one, and Taylor was devastated. She later entered a showmance with Monte Taylor, but that crashed and burned fast.

At the Big Brother 24 finale, Joseph was one of the eight votes for Taylor to win. After exiting the house, Taylor and Joseph reconciled and became inseparable. They stayed at Todrick Hall’s house with other Big Brother alums for a couple of weeks. But Taylor and Joseph finally separated on Oct. 12 to return to their respective homes in Michigan and Florida.

Joseph reveals he and Taylor aren’t going to be away from each other for very long

During an interview with Us Weekly , Joseph shared updates about his reunion with his family in Florida and his relationship with Taylor.

“I actually came back home and surprised my dad,” Joseph explained. “He thought I was coming two days later than [when] I initially showed up. My dad was not the happiest, considering I’ve been out of the house for two weeks, and I didn’t come straight home to see everyone. I thought maybe I’d surprise him, and that would negate the fact that he’s upset with me. It helped a little bit. I still got my lecture.”

He added that his family continuously wants to hear about Taylor. Joseph said, “My family loves her so much. They ask me a lot about her and make sure she’s doing well, and they’re very protective and loving of her, which warms my heart.”

But even though Joseph is currently catching up with his family in Florida and Taylor is doing the same in Michigan, they won’t be apart for very long.

“We plan to meet up very, very soon,” Joseph revealed. “Which is why we’re both agreeing to, you know, try and live in the moment, prioritize our families for a little bit since we’re both gonna see each other again in a couple of days.”

Big Brother 24 fans should look out for the Taylor and Joseph reunion. According to Joseph, it will happen any day now.

The duo isn’t dating — yet

Although Taylor and Joseph spent a lot of time together after exiting the Big Brother 24 house, they aren’t dating.

“Let me say it right now — no one has asked me to be their girlfriend,” Taylor told The Reality Kingdom . “I am not in a committed relationship.”

The Big Brother 24 winner continued, “There have been moments where I have felt inseparable from Joseph. I know that he and I, whatever we end up being, whether it’s a long-term relationship, married with kids, or the closest friendship in the world like Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha] to this day, he is someone that right now I want to be bonded to forever. But I don’t want that to be trauma bonding.”

“So I need him in this time, and he needs me in this time,” Taylor added. “But for exploring the rest of our relationship, that’s the reason why we are taking therapy , to make sure our heads are right. So that when and if we do enter that romantic relationship, we have the capacity and the bones set for a long-term experience. Because I don’t want this to fall apart after two months.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Began as the Worst Season and Ended as One of the Best in the Show’s History

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
SheKnows

The Surprising Gift Young & Restless’ Ashland Left Behind for Tucker

The return of The Young and the Restless’ Tucker has so set the show on fire that it’s a wonder alarms haven’t gone off. But to keep those flames rising, the powers that be are going to have to take care — and learn from the mistakes that were made with previous power player Ashland.
The List

The Tragic Death Of Days Of Our Lives' Lexie Carver

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember Lexie Carver and her very interesting life. Lexie was first introduced in Salem in July 1987, with Cyndi James Gossett portraying the character, per Soaps in Depth. Later, Angelique De Windt stepped into the role, as well as Shellye Broughton. Finally, in 1993, Renée Jones took over and spent decades as Lexie.
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SheKnows

Thomas Makes a Stunning Confession — and Brooke Implores Ridge to Come Clean

In Aspen, Brooke wants to know why Ridge would come there to make promises to Taylor. She informs him she refuses to give up on them. Inside the house in Aspen, Taylor tells Steffy her head is spinning right now. It’s a lot to take in. Steffy gushes, “You and dad are back together. It happened.” She thinks it was meant to be. Taylor wasn’t so sure, but it happened. Steffy tells her, “You deserve it, mom. You really do.” She looks out the window and gasps, “Oh my God! Brooke!”
The List

The Young And The Restless' Daniel Goddard Reveals Heartbreaking Family News

For many years now, fans can't help but wonder what really happened to Cane on "The Young and the Restless." The last that fans heard from the character, who was played by Daniel Goddard, his wife Lily Winters had pulled the plug on their marriage, according to Soaps in Depth. He also found himself in a very complicated situation with Katherine Chancellor's will in which he was initially named the recipient before he saw her fortune slip away from his fingers.
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
HAWAII STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

207K+
Followers
117K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy