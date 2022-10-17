‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor and Joseph Plan to Reunite ‘Very Soon’

If it were up to Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin, Big Brother 24 would never end. The dynamic duo stayed in Los Angeles for a few weeks following the finale to spend time together, give more interviews than anyone thought possible, and interact with the fans who supported them all season long. And even though Taylor and Joseph left LA, they promise there’s much more content to come.

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale | Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor and Joseph are taking some time apart after the ‘Big Brother 24’ finale

Taylor and Joseph met in the Big Brother 24 house and quickly formed a strong connection. While other houseguests bullied and isolated Taylor, Joseph ensured he was there for her. And when they entered the Leftovers alliance, their bond only grew stronger.

However, Taylor and Joseph never crossed over into showmance territory. They had a “fauxmance” at one point, but it was for strategic, not personal, purposes. Following the game, Joseph revealed that he and Taylor had conversations about dating outside the house when the live feeds were down. But a split house twist momentarily put their plans on pause.

Joseph went to Dyre Fest, where he was evicted from the game, and Taylor went to Big Brochella. When the two groups reunited, a handful of houseguests lied to Taylor. They told her that Joseph betrayed her in more ways than one, and Taylor was devastated. She later entered a showmance with Monte Taylor, but that crashed and burned fast.

At the Big Brother 24 finale, Joseph was one of the eight votes for Taylor to win. After exiting the house, Taylor and Joseph reconciled and became inseparable. They stayed at Todrick Hall’s house with other Big Brother alums for a couple of weeks. But Taylor and Joseph finally separated on Oct. 12 to return to their respective homes in Michigan and Florida.

Joseph reveals he and Taylor aren’t going to be away from each other for very long

During an interview with Us Weekly , Joseph shared updates about his reunion with his family in Florida and his relationship with Taylor.

“I actually came back home and surprised my dad,” Joseph explained. “He thought I was coming two days later than [when] I initially showed up. My dad was not the happiest, considering I’ve been out of the house for two weeks, and I didn’t come straight home to see everyone. I thought maybe I’d surprise him, and that would negate the fact that he’s upset with me. It helped a little bit. I still got my lecture.”

He added that his family continuously wants to hear about Taylor. Joseph said, “My family loves her so much. They ask me a lot about her and make sure she’s doing well, and they’re very protective and loving of her, which warms my heart.”

But even though Joseph is currently catching up with his family in Florida and Taylor is doing the same in Michigan, they won’t be apart for very long.

“We plan to meet up very, very soon,” Joseph revealed. “Which is why we’re both agreeing to, you know, try and live in the moment, prioritize our families for a little bit since we’re both gonna see each other again in a couple of days.”

Big Brother 24 fans should look out for the Taylor and Joseph reunion. According to Joseph, it will happen any day now.

The duo isn’t dating — yet

Although Taylor and Joseph spent a lot of time together after exiting the Big Brother 24 house, they aren’t dating.

“Let me say it right now — no one has asked me to be their girlfriend,” Taylor told The Reality Kingdom . “I am not in a committed relationship.”

The Big Brother 24 winner continued, “There have been moments where I have felt inseparable from Joseph. I know that he and I, whatever we end up being, whether it’s a long-term relationship, married with kids, or the closest friendship in the world like Janelle [Pierzina] and Kaysar [Ridha] to this day, he is someone that right now I want to be bonded to forever. But I don’t want that to be trauma bonding.”

“So I need him in this time, and he needs me in this time,” Taylor added. “But for exploring the rest of our relationship, that’s the reason why we are taking therapy , to make sure our heads are right. So that when and if we do enter that romantic relationship, we have the capacity and the bones set for a long-term experience. Because I don’t want this to fall apart after two months.”

Big Brother 24 is available to stream on Paramount+.

