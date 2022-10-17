Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, now 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Big 12 play, and up to No. 17 in both polls, heads to Fort Worth to take on the eighth-ranked and unbeaten (6-0, 3-0) TCU Horned Frogs. The game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO