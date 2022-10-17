ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

247Sports

The Roundup: Big recruiting weekend on tap for Oklahoma State Homecoming

Welcome to The Roundup where GoPokes247 breaks down what is happening with Oklahoma State football and basketball, as well as the latest developments on the recruiting trail, plus behind-the-scenes updates and thoughts. Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 or 30% OFF annual membership.
247Sports

What Kansas State players said at 2022 Big 12 Basketball Media Days

This is what Kansas State players Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell and Nae'Qwan Tomlin said at Big 12 Basketball Media Days on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On his journey to Kansas State... "I grew up in Harlem, wasn't playing basketball as much as far as like playing AAU playing travel teams...
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas State vs. TCU: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs. Saturday, October 22, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman) Radio: K-State Sports Network (Wyatt Thompson, Stan Weber, Matt...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Powercat Pregame Podcast: No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

Welcome to this episode of GoPowercat.com's Powercat Pregame Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald, GPC's Ryan Wallace, football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams, and Ryan Gilbert, who reviews the gambling odds heading into the weekend. This week, Kansas State, now 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Big 12 play, and up to No. 17 in both polls, heads to Fort Worth to take on the eighth-ranked and unbeaten (6-0, 3-0) TCU Horned Frogs. The game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1. The Powercat Pregame Podcast is proudly sponsored by Robbins Motor Company.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools

WILMINGTON, Del. -- Class of 2023 big man William Patterson is down to three schools. The 7-foot-2, 220 pound center will choose between Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and TCU with a decision expected next month. “I’m down to a top three schools for my recruitment,” he said. “It will be between...
STILLWATER, OK
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

ESU under investigation for mass layoffs

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has authorized an investigation into the Emporia State University administration’s dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members, most of them long-serving professors with tenure.  The organization announced that it is opening an investigation in a press release Wednesday morning. “The process by which these termination […]
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

