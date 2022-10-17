ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eggo Launches Eggo Nog

By Charlotte's Best Mix
Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Eggo is teaming up with Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based craft distillery Sugarlands Distilling Co. for the brand’s first-ever Eggo Nog.

The holiday drink is a rich eggnog liqueur featuring rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

According to Eggo, the beverage “pairs perfectly with Eggo Thick & Fluffy waffles to help keep you feeling cozy (and perhaps slightly toasted) all winter long.”

Eggo Nog can be found at select retailers nationwide throughout the 2022 holiday season.

Do you like Egg Nog? What’s your favorite holiday drink?

