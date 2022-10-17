Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Orange food coloring is as essential as black food coloring when Halloween baking. But it’s tricky (pun intended) to find it in the grocery store unless your store carries orange gel food coloring. Don’t worry though because we’ve got you covered. We’ll show you how to make natural orange food coloring, using “natural” ingredients (carrot powder anyone?); as well as how to make it by using a combination of different off-the-shelf food dyes that you likely have in your kitchen cabinet right now.

1 DAY AGO