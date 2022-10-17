ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

und.com

Irish women earn No. 9 ranking in preseason AP Poll

Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey will enter her third season as the Notre Dame leader as a preseason top-10 team. On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced the Irish are No. 9 in the rankings heading into the 2022-23 campaign. The mark is Notre Dame’s first preseason...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Bavaro Tabbed Second Star

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Following a weekend sweep over the Wildcats of Northern Michigan, Notre Dame icer Drew Bavaro was named Second Star of the Week by the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday. Bavaro had an assist on Friday night’s game-winning goal before extending his point-streak to four...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Miles named to 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — After her 2021-22 performance earned her a spot as a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, Notre Dame sophomore point guard Olivia Miles is once again on the award’s radar. On Monday, Miles was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Finish Competition at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational

LAWRENCE, KS. – The Notre Dame women’s golf team finished up competition at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational on Tuesday afternoon. The team shot 794 (+74) to take 13th place. Montgomery Ferreira led the team shooting 75-76-43 for a 194 (+14). Caroline Curtis shot a 195 (+15) with...
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Take Home Seventh In Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish tied for seventh in their final competition of the fall at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 17 hosted at the Quail Valley Golf Club. The Irish finished the competition shooting an 835 (-29),...
VERO BEACH, FL

