Mammoth Lakes Childcare Opportunities Experiencing Substantial Expansion
MONO COUNTY, CA (10.18.2022) – First 5 Mono is excited to announce that 22 new. childcare slots recently opened in Mammoth Lakes, and 28 more are planned to open by. “We recognize the challenge that a lack of childcare services poses to local families,”. said Bob Gardner, Chair of...
History In The Making: Clean Up The Lake Expands To Eastern Sierra
Mono County, CA (October 17, 2022) – The Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) dive team that completed the 72 mile SCUBA cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2021-2022, has just finished months of work establishing strategic partnerships in the Mammoth Lakes region with government, nonprofits, businesses and Mammoth Lake Tourism, all leading to the organization solidifying a successful expansion into the Eastern Sierra. With these partnerships now in place, the team has just completed its first round of clean ups and research in the region.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to List and Designate Critical Habitat for Two Salamander Species in Sierra Nevada
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comment on its proposal to provide protections and designate critical habitat under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) for two slender salamanders living in California’s southern Sierra Nevada. Using the best available science, the Service evaluated the status of three salamanders...
BUHS Girls Tennis Team Results from Thursday October 13, 2022
The BUHS girls tennis team finished up their High Desert League team matches on Thursday hosting the Desert Scorpions. Just like the last time the two teams met it was neck and neck throughout the day with 5 tie-breaks however Desert was able to come out on top 5-4. All...
