Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion Scheme
Gorton's makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 push
Boston lab creates new version of COVID
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!
Boston University's Ronald Corley addresses the rumor's around BU research.
Police arrest Lowell man for allegedly breaking and entering into Tewksbury home
A Lowell man was arrested Tuesday after a months long investigation for allegedly breaking and entering into a Tewksbury home. According to the Tewksbury police department, Johnny Luna, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Whipple Road home on March 29. Luna was the subject of a months-long investigation...
whdh.com
Boston Police release photos of man allegedly connected to Franklin Park stabbing that wounded civil rights icon
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston have released a series of photos that show a man believed to be connected with a stabbing in Franklin Park that left 91-year-old Jean McGuire seriously injured last week. McGuire, who was walking her dog at the time, was stabbed on Playstead Street at...
Boston police nab suspect moments after alleged Bank of America heist
An attempt to rob a bank teller in Boston did not go very far on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department. Gary Trecartin, 55, is accused of robbing a bank in the area of 6 Tremont Street in Boston — where a Bank of America Financial Center branch is located — after allegedly passing a note to a teller demanding cash, police wrote in a statement.
Suspected carjacker may have leapt into river fleeing Lowell police, officials say
An individual suspected by police to be involved in a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, among other criminal activities, is believed to have leapt into the Merrimack River while on the run from police, officials said. Lowell Police posted a Community Advisory statement on Twitter at...
whdh.com
Auburn Police investigating liquor store theft
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol. Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. Anyone with information...
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man accuses South Willow Street employees of stealing money via flashlight
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Auburn Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Man for Jewelry Theft
AUBURN - A Connecticut man, arrested in Auburn on Tuesday, faces charges related to stealing over $21,0000 in jewelery while driving a stolen car. Officers patrolling the Auburn Mall on Tuesday came upon a vehicle facing the wrong direction in the fire lane. A search of the license plate number revealed it did not match the vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
Boston police identify young woman who was killed in triple shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified the young woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Boston on Sunday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
Investigation ongoing after juvenile shot in Roxbury
BOSTON — Officials are responding to a Boston neighborhood after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night. Boston Police say they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile shot on Rockland Street in Roxbury. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Suspect in double murder of Concord, N.H. couple arrested
The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office. Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week. Clegg has been housed in a St. Albans correctional facility since being arrested on a fugitive of justice charge on October 12.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop in Boston
At about 9:24 PM on Monday October 17, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Mystic Street in Boston. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for two traffic infractions when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Wimar Reyes-Martinez, 20, of Brighton, who was moving constantly and appeared to be extremely nervous. When questioned, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but was ultimately identified at which time it was discovered that he was wanted on two outstanding warrants (Warrant #1: Issued by Dedham District Court on charges of Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Using Without Authority, Failure to Stop for Police and Receiving Stolen Property. Warrant #2: Issued by Brighton District Court on charges of Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Destruction of Property Over $1200). The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and placed in custody without incident.
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
6 people injured, including 5 children, in Watertown school bus crash
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police are at the scene of a school bus crash in Watertown that sent six people, including five children, to the hospital. Watertown police said in a tweet just after 8 a.m. warning commuters to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street. The driver...
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
Boston man accused of stabbing 4 in Theater District held without bail
A Boston man accused of stabbing four people during a confrontation last weekend in the city’s Theater District was held without bail during a court appearance on Monday. Daryl Diamond, 39, will return to Boston Municipal Court on Thursday for a dangerous hearing that will determine if his stay in custody is extended.
Charlene Casey to be sentenced for causing crash that killed 2-year-old
A South Boston woman whose negligence at the wheel, a jury found, led to the death of a toddler pedestrian will appear in court Thursday afternoon for sentencing. Charlene Casey was convicted last week in Suffolk Superior Court of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, a South Boston 2-year-old boy struck and killed during a chain reaction car crash in July of 2018.
