‘Stranger Things’ scarecrow stolen from courthouse square lawn in Jackson

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southern Crescent Women In Business to Host Their Funding Pitch with V103’s Maria BoyntonSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast FoodZack LoveJackson, GA
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
Ga. officer’s patrol vehicle vandalized with LEO inside during wild street takeover
ATLANTA — A South Fulton police officer’s patrol car was vandalized while an officer was inside after the officer responded to a dangerous street takeover near Atlanta. According to 11 Alive News, an officer drove to the scene after receiving several reports of people driving recklessly, doing donuts and performing vehicle stunts in the early hours of the morning.
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
Hiker killed after falling from Yonah Mountain
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alpharetta man is dead after falling from Yonah Mountain. The White County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the mountain on Sunday. They said Srinath Ganguri, 33, of Alpharetta, had been hiking the trail when he fell from the “top/rock face side of the mountain.”
Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after using oven to heat apartment, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left the oven turned on to heat her Norcross apartment in November 2021 as she slept near her 2-month-old baby, Eden, according to police.
Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life
MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
Man arrested near Lenox Square wanted for killing man in Philadelphia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Philadelphia police are releasing new details on a man wanted for murder who was arrested in DeKalb County last week. On Friday night, Elijah Jennings, 28, was arrested after a police chase ended near Lenox Square. The Philadelphia Police Department says that Jennings was wanted...
Police: Woman wanted for shoplifting from Henry County Bed Bath & Beyond
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a female suspect accused of shoplifting from a local Bed Bath & Beyond. Officials say the woman is alleged to have stolen several items from the Bed Bath & Beyond on the 1800 block of Jonesboro Road at around 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Authorities still searching for Douglas County convenience store clerk’s killer 13 years later
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It has been more than 13 years since Maryanne Humphrey was shot and killed at the convenience store where she worked, and the person responsible still has not been caught. Police say that in September 2009, a masked man walked into the Circle K on Stewart...
‘It was an instant reaction’: Drivers shoot daughters in road rage confrontation
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men face attempted murder charges for allegedly firing into each other’s vehicles on a busy Florida highway and wounding each other’s daughters, who were passengers in their back seats. William Hale, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Frank Allison, of Callahan, Florida, were...
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Police: Father arrested after saying gun under his pillow went off, killing his 2-year-old son
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father is facing charges in the death of his toddler after he allegedly told police a gun kept under his pillow fired, shooting the little boy. Tyquontae Brunson told police that he kept a gun under his pillow, and the shooting was accidental, WSB-TV reported.
Hill jury sees jailhouse video, injury photos
Testimony from several witnesses, mostly former CCSO deputies, as well as photos showing a witness’ wrists cut from his skin through the subcutaneous fat layer and into his flesh, have been part of the federal government’s case against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Trial resumes today at 9:30 a.m. at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta.
