FanDuel promo code plus a free pick for Knicks vs. Grizzlies opener

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With the 2022-23 NBA season underway, there’s no better time to sign up for the newest FanDuel promo code. Click here to register, and you can claim $150 in free bets, along with three months of NBA League Pass.
DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football: $200 new user offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a perfect NFL-specific new user offer, and you can sign up with this link for a chance to win $200 in free bets in time for Thursday Night Football. We’ll explain how the newest DraftKings promo code works so that you can claim it ahead of the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Thursday.
Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: How to watch 2022 NLCS, TV, streaming schedule

The Philadelphia Phillis and San Diego Padres square off for the 2022 National League Championship Series starting Tuesday, October 18 (10/18/2022). The best-of-seven series will start at Petco Park, then switch to Citizen’s Bank Park over the course of the series. Games will air on either FOX or FS1, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Here’s the full schedule, all times ET:
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)

The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
