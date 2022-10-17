Read full article on original website
FanDuel promo code plus a free pick for Knicks vs. Grizzlies opener
DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football: $200 new user offer
How to watch New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA season opener time, TV, live stream
The New York Knicks visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum to open the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday, October 19 (10/19/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services. The Knicks went 3-1...
How to watch New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Game 1: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday, October 19 (10/19/2022) at 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS, which can be streamed live on Sling, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. New York...
Philadelphia Phillies vs San Diego Padres: How to watch 2022 NLCS, TV, streaming schedule
The Philadelphia Phillis and San Diego Padres square off for the 2022 National League Championship Series starting Tuesday, October 18 (10/18/2022). The best-of-seven series will start at Petco Park, then switch to Citizen’s Bank Park over the course of the series. Games will air on either FOX or FS1, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Here’s the full schedule, all times ET:
Bills have ‘no excuse to not get the AFC’s No. 1 seed’ (Week 7 power rankings)
The Buffalo Bills enter the bye week in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Following their latest win, a 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo sits at 5-1. More importantly, the team has head-to-head wins over their main competition in the conference. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs all sit atop their respective divisions at this point in the season and Buffalo has victories over all of them.
Yankees-Guardians: Game 5 of ALDS postponed by rain, rescheduled for Tuesday
New York — The decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced...
