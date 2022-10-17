SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.

SALINA, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO