Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
newscenter1.tv
Small plane crashes on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside I-80. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant.
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming
PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
ksl.com
Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah
SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming
CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
KKTV
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
county17.com
Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: Elk Hunter Who Avoids Grizzly Country Gets Charged By Black Bear
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Chuck Long is no stranger to black bears, but an encounter with one last week during a Wyoming elk hunt was still spooky, he said. “When I heard the ‘huff’, I knew right away what it was. But in that dark...
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Wyoming Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Crashes Cadillac
A Rock Springs man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly speeding erratically through town, leading police on a high-speed chase, and then crashing his Cadillac into another before trying to flee on foot, according to Rock Springs Police. According to an RSPD news release, police started getting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Tax Working Group Recommends Reimbursing Drivers For High Gas Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming energy economist Robert Godby on Wednesday questioned if some of the proposals in a state working group report are the best ways to address high gas prices. Godby told Cowboy State Daily that the panel had a challenging...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
K2 Radio
