Rock Springs, WY

Related
K2 Radio

2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
LARAMIE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Small plane crashes on Interstate 80 in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80. When troopers arrived on scene, they found a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside I-80. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

YES It Is Legal To Ride Drunk In Wyoming

PARDON ME - Drunk RIDER!. A man in Whittier was riding a horse while intoxicated. I wonder if the horse was weaving. I mean, the horse is not drunk. The rider is. But the horse is being directed by the rider. The rider was galloping through traffic and led police...
WHITTIER, CA
ksl.com

Troopers make 200-pound drug bust in central Utah

SALINA — Two men were arrested Monday by the Utah Highway Patrol after troopers say they found 235 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. One of the men arrested claims he was also arrested just a few days ago in Oregon, where law enforcers seized approximately 10,000 pounds of marijuana; and a week ago in Texas, where 700 pounds of marijuana was seized, according to a police booking affidavit.
SALINA, UT
K2 Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life

A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
DOUGLAS, WY
Idaho State Journal

Grizzly bear attacks, injures antler hunters in Wyoming

CODY, Wyoming (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said. The...
WYOMING STATE
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
county17.com

Wyoming gas, diesel working group releases report on reducing gas prices

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon’s Gas and Diesel Working Group released a report today of its recommendations on reducing gas prices for Wyoming residents. Gordon set up the working group in June, amid record-level inflation and gas prices. The group held two public meetings in July and conducted working sessions to make recommendations to lower gas prices to offset inflation.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish honors seven families as 2022 Landowners of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is recognizing seven families and ranches in the state as its 2022 Landowners of the Year. The awards are given to landowners who have “demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties,” Game and Fish said in a news release Monday. The department honors landowners who have supported research and recreation on lands across Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

