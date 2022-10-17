Read full article on original website
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
News On 6
Midwest City Woman Allegedly Pointing Gun At Officers Shot And Killed By Police
A Midwest City woman died at the hospital on Wednesday following a deadly encounter with police, according to police officials. Midwest City officers were initially dispatched to the woman’s home to check on an argument between her and her husband. Police have not released the woman’s identity. Hours...
News On 6
Woman Brandishing Weapon Shot, Killed By Midwest City Officers, Police Say
A woman was shot and killed by police Tuesday night in Midwest City after pointing a weapon at officers, police said. Midwest City Police said the initial report came in around 10:30 as a domestic call in a neighborhood just west of Carl Albert High School near Southeast 15th Street and Post Road.
KOCO
Suspect taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect was taken into custody after opening fire on Oklahoma City police overnight. Police took the suspect into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Now that the suspect is in custody, police have started to leave the area, but they did have a perimeter as they were trying to negotiate with him earlier.
news9.com
Suspect Accused, Arrested In Connection With Overnight Standoff Has Been Identified
Oklahoma City police said they arrested a man who initiated a pursuit and standoff early Tuesday morning. Dagan Oliver, 20, is in custody after a drive-by-shooting, leading police on a chase, shooting at officers and barricading himself inside an apartment complex. Oliver is facing seven complaints in all: shooting with...
Officer involved shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building
Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
‘I’m not a threat’: OKC man sentenced to decade in prison for attacking woman in mall
A year and a half after a 52-year-old woman was violently attacked in the Northpark Mall, her attorney says justice has finally been served.
OCSO Arrests 2 Following Pursuit With Warrant Team
A busy Tuesday in Oklahoma County saw deputies with the OCSO warrant team take two wanted men into custody. The team was serving a separate warrant, not involving either of the two men taken into custody, when one of the men pulled up in a truck with expired license plates, made eye contact with a deputy, and immediately began a pursuit.
Injured Oklahoma County Deputy speaks on recovery, loss of fellow lawman in line-of-duty shooting
Nearly two months after a shooting that killed his fellow lawman, we're hearing from an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy injured in the line of duty.
okcfox.com
Logan County Sheriff's Office searching for porch pirate
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a porch pirate. The red truck pictured was in the area of Sooner and Simmons when the man exited the truck and began stealing packages off of doorsteps. The sheriff's office is attempting to locate both...
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy speaks about recovery after shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County deputy spoke publicly about his recovery after being shot in the line of duty. Deputy Mark Johns and his partner Sgt. Bobby Swartz were serving eviction papers when the suspect Benjamin Plank opened fire on them. Swartz was shot and killed. Johns...
Jones Police search for suspect in burglaries of three local businesses
Three businesses in a small metro town were burglarized over the weekend and the Jones Police Department is hoping the public can help catch him.
Suspect With Knife Shot & Killed By Police In SW Oklahoma City, Authorities Say
Police said a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday. Oklahoma City Police said officers were called to the scene near SW 25th Street and S. Blackwelder Ave. where two adults were outside a home. Captain Littlejohn with the OCPD said one person...
Hours-long standoff ends in southwest Oklahoma City
One man is in custody following an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
Anadarko Resident Recounts Moments Officer Killed Man In Her Front Yard
Janie Stafford said she and her daughter were watching a movie in their home when they heard gunshots ring out. "We stood at the window and looking out the window and thank God that it didn't come our way or it could have shot one of us," said Stafford. The...
Police investigating string of burglaries
Authorities are working to determine if several burglaries across the metro are connected.
news9.com
OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old
The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
KOCO
Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
