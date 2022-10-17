ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Officer involved shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR)- Police in Midwest City responded to a second shooting last night at around 11 p.m. Officers responded to a domestic call in the area of SE 15th and Post, where they encountered an armed subject who refused to comply with law enforcement. Eventually, officers opened fire on the subject, who is […]
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Vehicle Crashes Into SE OKC Building

Authorities are responding to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near Southeast 89th Street and the I-35 Frontage Road. The conditions of the people involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Logan County Sheriff's Office searching for porch pirate

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a porch pirate. The red truck pictured was in the area of Sooner and Simmons when the man exited the truck and began stealing packages off of doorsteps. The sheriff's office is attempting to locate both...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Car slams into business in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car slammed into a business in southeast Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 crews were on the ground and in the air. A car slammed into the bricks on the front of the building, leaving heavy damage. The owner of the Corner Pocket, Lloyd Booth, said a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

