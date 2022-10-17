ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Ron Davis
2d ago

Any person that work’s for the Government in any position of importance that think’s trump was a good president should be given a competency hearing Immediately!!🤪🤪

Reply(7)
25
Frank M Lindenmeier
2d ago

Two years ago we were in the middle of a pandemic, then Trump basically refused to accept that he lost. He broke the law and is supported by the " law and order party".

Reply(5)
10
AP_001896.466afa82484740ee8eadfdef51643bc6.1338
2d ago

And I would say, that unlike Republicans, the democrats and Dc Swamp creatures, like Pelosi and Nadler and their ilk who have been in office running things for 35+ yrs and growing richer and richer and richer — but somehow you want to blame Trump. Nice reasoning there.

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cell phone. It was a call from President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
UTAH STATE
KTUL

Oklahomans could get relief from simple marijuana charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Joe Biden is pardoning anyone with a simple federal marijuana possession charge. Two groups in support of legalized recreational marijuana have mixed feelings about the decision. Making a widespread pardon isn’t something that happens often, and while pardoning any American with a simple federal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices

Five of the seven sitting justices on the Florida Supreme Court are on the November ballot for a retention vote. Florida’s Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor. But voters decide whether the justices should be retained; such votes are conducted in the first general election that occurs more than a year after a justice’s appointment, and again every six years.
FLORIDA STATE

