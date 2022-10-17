Read full article on original website
Ron Davis
2d ago
Any person that work’s for the Government in any position of importance that think’s trump was a good president should be given a competency hearing Immediately!!🤪🤪
Frank M Lindenmeier
2d ago
Two years ago we were in the middle of a pandemic, then Trump basically refused to accept that he lost. He broke the law and is supported by the " law and order party".
2d ago
And I would say, that unlike Republicans, the democrats and Dc Swamp creatures, like Pelosi and Nadler and their ilk who have been in office running things for 35+ yrs and growing richer and richer and richer — but somehow you want to blame Trump. Nice reasoning there.
For The First Time, Oklahoma’s Big 5 Native Nations Endorse In Governor’s Race
Tribal nations representing hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma’s almost 4 million residents took the unprecedented step of endorsing the Democratic opponent of the state’s governor, a sign of how frayed the relationship between the Native population and the state has become. The heads of the Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek),...
Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory, a member of the group testified Tuesday. The testimony from Jason Dolan came in the trial of Stewart Rhodes,...
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cell phone. It was a call from President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey...
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court recently overturned a 2002 law that capped personal campaign loan repayments. Some warn it could lead to corruption.
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
CBS News
U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal seeking to give people born in American Samoa U.S. citizenship. In leaving in place an appeals court decision, the court also passed up an invitation to overturn a series of decisions dating back to 1901 known as the Insular Cases, replete with racist and anti-foreign rhetoric. Justice Neil Gorsuch had called for the cases to be overturned in April.
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi's statutes in Washington
JACKSON – While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy.
Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma attempt to narrow Indian definition
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases as it sought to reclaim more jurisdiction in the wake of the McGirt case. Without comment, justices declined to review the state’s appeals in the cases of Robert Eric...
KTUL
Oklahomans could get relief from simple marijuana charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — President Joe Biden is pardoning anyone with a simple federal marijuana possession charge. Two groups in support of legalized recreational marijuana have mixed feelings about the decision. Making a widespread pardon isn’t something that happens often, and while pardoning any American with a simple federal...
Feds block transfer of Oklahoma death row inmate, halt upcoming execution plan
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying Oklahoma's request to transfer death row inmate George John "Fitzgerald" Hanson to have his death sentence carried out.
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
Greene, Flowers spar over who best reflects 14th District voters
Coverage of the Atlanta Press Club debate between Georgia 14th Congressional District candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers on Oct. 16, 2022.
Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary
OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Florida voters will decide whether to retain 5 of 7 state Supreme Court justices
Five of the seven sitting justices on the Florida Supreme Court are on the November ballot for a retention vote. Florida’s Supreme Court justices are appointed by the governor. But voters decide whether the justices should be retained; such votes are conducted in the first general election that occurs more than a year after a justice’s appointment, and again every six years.
Oklahomans Will Vote On Recreational Marijuana Next Year
The state will hold a special election to legalize weed on March 7.
Oklahoma's Five Tribes will endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s largest tribes plan to formally endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor amid their final push to inspire more tribal citizens to vote and unseat incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Hofmeister has been a clear favorite among tribal leaders throughout the race, but leaders of the Five Tribes will...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court to consider challenge to law on adopting Native American children
The Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a challenge to the constitutionality of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a measure that makes it difficult to remove Native American children from their parents, tribes, and heritage. The law was passed nearly 45 years ago to prevent future instances...
New Jersey lawmakers rewrite gun carry law after US Supreme Court ruling
New Jersey lawmakers have unveiled new legislation to rewrite the state’s firearm carry laws after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June expanding gun rights.
Report: Immigration provides economic help to Oklahoma
Immigration helps Oklahoma’s economy in more ways than one.
