Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Khris Middleton will likely miss the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery over the offseason.
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (0-0) visit the Phoenix Suns (0-0) to kick off the 2022-23 NBA season. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. Dallas and Phoenix face off in the first of four regular-season meetings between the...
Clayton News Daily
Pacers’ Myles Turner Misses Season Opener With Ankle Injury
Pacers star Myles Turner missed Wednesday night’s season opener vs. the Wizards due to an injury he suffered during the pregame warm-ups. The center apparently landed on a ball boy’s foot during the warm-ups and suffered a left ankle sprain, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!. More details have yet to be released about the incident.
Clayton News Daily
The Cavs Stole the Offseason. Now the Real Work Starts
CLEVELAND — There’s perhaps no one better positioned to sum up the Cavaliers’ state of being than Kevin Love, the club’s 34-year-old elder statesman. The power forward, somehow now entering his ninth season in Cleveland, was traded to the club in exchange for then-No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins—a blockbuster move the Cavs made to flip the win-now switch upon LeBron James’s return to town in 2014. Two years later, Love was part of the championship team that won the city’s first major sports crown in 52 years in improbable fashion. And two years after that, he saw the joyride end abruptly when James took his talents to Los Angeles, largely leaving the Cavs with Love, coach Tyronn Lue and leftover parts. Cleveland immediately went from having reached four consecutive NBA Finals to a 19–63 campaign in 2018–19, a 19–46 season in 2019–20 and a 22–50 mark in 2020–21.
Clayton News Daily
Celtics Owner Threatened Jazz Exec If He Stole Asst. Coach
View the original article to see embedded media. Steal one coach from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, all is well. Try to steal a second, and the gloves are off. During an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Grousbeck talked about how Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge hired former Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be the organization’s new coach and that he wouldn’t allow him to do it twice. Ainge, who stepped down as the Celtics president of basketball operations in 2021 to take the job in Utah, also apparently tried to recruit Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla before Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension, and Grousbeck wasn’t having it.
Clayton News Daily
Hawks put together balanced effort to outlast Rockets
John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points,...
Zach LaVine’s eye-opening injury status for Bulls season opener vs. Heat
It sure seems like Zach LaVine’s surgically repaired left knee isn’t 100 percent after all. The star shooting guard has been listed as questionable for the Chicago Bulls’ opener against the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to injury management of his knee. LaVine fought valiantly through persistent...
FOX Sports
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener
MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
LeBron James is the best scorer from the 2003 NBA Draft Class and it's not even close.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105
This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
Clayton News Daily
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
