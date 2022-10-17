ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Pacers’ Myles Turner Misses Season Opener With Ankle Injury

Pacers star Myles Turner missed Wednesday night’s season opener vs. the Wizards due to an injury he suffered during the pregame warm-ups. The center apparently landed on a ball boy’s foot during the warm-ups and suffered a left ankle sprain, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!. More details have yet to be released about the incident.
The Cavs Stole the Offseason. Now the Real Work Starts

CLEVELAND — There’s perhaps no one better positioned to sum up the Cavaliers’ state of being than Kevin Love, the club’s 34-year-old elder statesman. The power forward, somehow now entering his ninth season in Cleveland, was traded to the club in exchange for then-No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins—a blockbuster move the Cavs made to flip the win-now switch upon LeBron James’s return to town in 2014. Two years later, Love was part of the championship team that won the city’s first major sports crown in 52 years in improbable fashion. And two years after that, he saw the joyride end abruptly when James took his talents to Los Angeles, largely leaving the Cavs with Love, coach Tyronn Lue and leftover parts. Cleveland immediately went from having reached four consecutive NBA Finals to a 19–63 campaign in 2018–19, a 19–46 season in 2019–20 and a 22–50 mark in 2020–21.
Celtics Owner Threatened Jazz Exec If He Stole Asst. Coach

View the original article to see embedded media. Steal one coach from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, all is well. Try to steal a second, and the gloves are off. During an interview on The Greg Hill Show, Grousbeck talked about how Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge hired former Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be the organization’s new coach and that he wouldn’t allow him to do it twice. Ainge, who stepped down as the Celtics president of basketball operations in 2021 to take the job in Utah, also apparently tried to recruit Boston interim coach Joe Mazzulla before Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension, and Grousbeck wasn’t having it.
Hawks put together balanced effort to outlast Rockets

John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points,...
DeRozan scores 37, Bulls top Heat 116-108 in season opener

MIAMI (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 of his 37 points in the second half, Ayo Dosunmu added 17 and the short-handed Chicago Bulls beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in the season-opener for both teams Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls, and...
Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105

This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report

Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
