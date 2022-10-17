Kansas City Star. October 14, 2022. Editorial: What message is Amanda Adkins sending Kansas by campaigning alongside Ted Cruz?. It might be Maya Angelou‘s most famous quote: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” So is the company Amanda Adkins keeps her own Show and Tell? On Friday, the Kansas Republican looking to unseat Rep. Sharice Davids joined Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas for a noontime campaign stop in Ottawa on his “Take Back Our Country” bus tour. (The show was scheduled to roll on to Kansas City in the afternoon in support of Eric Schmitt’s and Mark Alford’s respective Senate and House races.)

