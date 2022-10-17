Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 15, 2022. Alabama’s junior U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, is well-seasoned as an athletic coach, having spent some 40 years on the gridiron. However, he’s still a wet-behind-the-ears neophyte as politics goes, with less than two years in the exclusive club that is the U.S. Senate. While many ascend to the upper chamber after careers in elected office, Tuberville’s lack of political experience leaves him to learn as he goes, as his remarks at an Oct. 8 event suggest, he hasn’t yet discerned the difference between a statesman and a political hack.
Harvey Wollman, last South Dakota Democratic governor, dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. October 13, 2022. Editorial: A jury that acted without fear or favor. The crucial question at the Parkland killer’s sentencing trial wasn’t expressed in so many words on the elaborate verdict forms that took more than an hour to read in court Thursday. Rather, it was...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. October 14, 2022. Editorial: ‘Glitch’ fix offers health care price relief. Affordable Care Act remedy means more Minnesotans will be eligible for the landmark law’s financial assistance. While inflation continues to batter family budgets, there’s a bright spot this fall for those who buy...
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. October 14, 2022. Editorial: What message is Amanda Adkins sending Kansas by campaigning alongside Ted Cruz?. It might be Maya Angelou‘s most famous quote: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” So is the company Amanda Adkins keeps her own Show and Tell? On Friday, the Kansas Republican looking to unseat Rep. Sharice Davids joined Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas for a noontime campaign stop in Ottawa on his “Take Back Our Country” bus tour. (The show was scheduled to roll on to Kansas City in the afternoon in support of Eric Schmitt’s and Mark Alford’s respective Senate and House races.)
Longtime House majority leader, UND promoter Strinden dies
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Republican House Majority Leader and prominent University of North Dakota booster Earl Strinden has died. He was 90. State Treasurer Thomas Beadle said his grandfather died Tuesday afternoon, The Bismarck Tribune reported. Strinden, who represented Grand Forks, served in the state...
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Post-Dispatch. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Missouri’s draconian abortion law makes adequate postpartum coverage crucial. Even as Missouri effectively forces the possibility of unwanted pregnancy upon half its citizens, it remains among a minority of states that refuse to extend postpartum Medicaid care for low-income women. That puts the lie to the claim by anti-abortion zealots here that their concern is for children and mothers.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Charlotte Observer/Raleigh News and Observer. October 17, 2022. Editorial: NC Republicans caught again meddling with the UNC System. They should leave it alone. In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them.
Nominee for NV elections post misses finance report deadline
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant is the only statewide candidate in Nevada who has yet to file his campaign finance report, having missed Monday's deadline. A central duty of the secretary of state’s office is administering elections, handling campaign finance reports and enforcing...
NC Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic legislators pleaded with the General Assembly's Republican majority on Tuesday to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week's shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers, one a resident of the east Raleigh subdivision where the shooting...
Physicians want voter pamphlet correction on abortion bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two physician groups have asked Montana election officials to issue a correction to statements printed in a voter information pamphlet that they argue are false and and could confuse voters as they consider an abortion-related ballot measure. The complaint comes from two groups that oppose...
Another wolf killed in Oregon, $11.5K reward offered
DURKEE, Ore. (AP) — A collared wolf in the Lookout Mountain pack was shot and killed earlier this month in northeast Oregon and police are seeking the public’s help to find the person or people responsible. On Oct. 3, state Fish and Wildlife troopers received information from the...
Judge's ruling puts restrictions on New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Civil Guard has been barred from publicly acting as a military unit without authorization or assuming the role of law enforcement by using organized force at public protests or gathering, according to a newspaper. The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that District Court...
Hogan announces upgrades to US 219 in Garrett County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investment of $77 million on Monday for realignment and upgrades to Maryland’s section of U.S. 219 in Garrett County. Hogan said Monday that the plan advances his pledge to address Maryland’s portion of the U.S. 219 corridor between...
Panel OKs more time for report on Alaska campaign complaint
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The commission that oversees campaign finance rules in Alaska on Monday granted a request by staff for more time to prepare an investigation report into a complaint alleging improper coordination between Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports his reelection.
Idaho tax collections fall short, but budget surplus remains
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho revenue from tax collections was $50 million below expectations for the first three months of the current fiscal year, but the state still has a $1.5 billion budget surplus, officials said Monday. The Legislative Services Office said September’s revenue was down about $11 million,...
July 2021 pipeline break leaked 714,000 gallons, not 36,000
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A wastewater spill from a pipeline break last year in the northwestern North Dakota oil patch was 20 times greater than first reported, the state Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy first estimated that nearly 36,000 gallons of produced water was released during...
Reno man headed to prison for death threats to politicians
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 47-year-old Reno man will spend up to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to a half-dozen Nevada elected officials in messages citing false conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen. Matthew Carter was found guilty in September of three felony counts...
Drought to continue for parts of Hawaii despite wet outlook
HONOLULU (AP) — Continuing La Nina weather is expected to bring above average rainfall for parts of Hawaii, but drought conditions could persist over some areas of the islands, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's wet season outlook released Wednesday. La Nina, a cooling of Pacific Ocean...
NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials announced a lawsuit Tuesday against five oil and gas companies and a petroleum trade organization, alleging they had known for decades about the harmful impact of fossil fuels on climate change but instead deceived the public about that link. Attorney General...
