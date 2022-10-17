Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Mark Zuckerberg's dad offered him a choice — college, or a McDonald's franchise
What would the internet look like today if Zuckerberg were never made himself known to the whole world? Well, we’ll never know. But we know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would had the opportunity to run a McDonald’s franchise upon his father’s offer, his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told CNN Business in an interview.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes a Jab at Mark Zuckerberg's Big Idea
Metaverse is the future, said billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who went so far as to rename his social media empire Meta Platforms (META) . Zuckerberg has put all his weight behind this metaverse, perceived as an immersive virtual world in which we will be able to lead a parallel life. Thanks...
Mark Zuckerberg is making a classic big Silicon Valley mistake — one we last saw Marissa Mayer of Yahoo make
Mark Zuckerberg is making the same mistakes that plagued former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. Mayer made ambitious bets that never paid off for Yahoo, which Verizon ultimately acquired. Zuckerberg is making a big bet on the metaverse, one better suited for the venture-capital world. An internet behemoth whose growth is...
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner
AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
By the Way, A Simple Post Can’t Stop Facebook From Using Your Photos
Facebook is way bigger than all of us. I realize that's the understatement of the day, but seriously, Facebook is in almost every corner of the world. Sure, probably Russia and North Korea don't have a lot of access to social media, but in almost every country across the globe, billions of people use Facebook. I bet old Tom from Myspace regrets selling that platform for only millions.
makeuseof.com
Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes
If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
Zuckerberg Bet Big (and Maybe Got the Metaverse Very Wrong)
Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to see the light. The Meta Platforms (META) CEO has been having a rough time since he turned his attention toward the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. He went so far as to change his parent company's name to Meta Platforms from Facebook. He...
The 15 richest people in California, and how much they are worth
More of America’s wealthiest people call California home than any other state, the latest Forbes 400 list shows. A total of 80 Californians made the list, almost 20 more than the state with the second-most: New York, which 65 of the country’s richest people call home. Unsurprisingly, the...
Facebook’s 'empty' and 'sad' metaverse is suffering
Facebook parent company Meta's attempts to create a "metaverse" have floundered and failed to attract enough interest from users to succeed despite founder Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the technology. The Big Tech company's main metaverse, Horizon Worlds, has reported a low user base and struggles to keep users coming back,...
Elon Musk Says “Myself And Other Investors Are Obviously Overpaying For Twitter Right Now” But Notes “Incredible Potential”
Elon Musk gave a strong indication today that his purchase of Twitter is indeed on track in a reference to the tortured deal, not via tweet, but towards the tail end of an earnings’ call for Tesla. He said the social media platform he’s looking to acquire by a court-imposed Oct. 28 deadline is currently overvalued, but “has incredible potential.”
Meta’s VR Horizon Worlds Not Gaining Users, Documents Show
Meta is having some trouble selling its metaverse concept, facing headwinds including glitches, uninterested users and not much clarity on what it will take to succeed, The Wall Street Journal reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cautioned that patience will be needed — the transition could take years, he said. But...
CoinTelegraph
Facebook is on a quest to destroy the Metaverse and Web3
The future of how we socialize online is being defined as we speak, and it’s far too important to leave things to the likes of Meta and other mega social companies. Just a surface-level look at Meta’s history is enough to understand its tendency to severely miss the mark.
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Mark Zuckerberg Aims At Apple's iMessage 'Bubble' As He Talks Up WhatsApp's End-To-End Encryption
Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has criticized Apple Inc.'s AAPL iMessage for being less "private and secure" than WhatsApp. What Happened: On his official Instagram page, Zuckerberg took a shot at Apple's iMessage for being less "private and secure" than WhatsApp. His post consisted of an image comparing...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Has Zuckerberg’s VR Project Missed The Mark?
It’s been twelve months since Facebook founder and Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, announced to the world the launch of his own metaverse. While various metaverses, such as Decentraland, had existed for some time prior to the tech billionaire’s announcement in October 2021, the news of Facebook’s own metaverse, coupled with the social media company rebranding itself as Meta, brought the concept of the metaverse to the world’s attention.
Comments / 0