Arizona State

ng-sportingnews.com

Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Yardbarker

Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7

KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Saints sink Cardinals; Colts upset Titans; Jets, Giants stay hot

Of the nine teams in the NFL with a winning record, perhaps none have been more surprising than the "New York, New York" combination. The Giants (5-1) have thrived in the underdog role under first-year coach Brian Daboll. New York is 4-0 ATS as an underdog, and they have been trailing or tied heading into the fourth quarter in all but one of those games. Despite that success, New York is an underdog heading to Jacksonville this weekend.
Sporting News

Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers? Broncos RB likes tweets agreeing with trade rumor, questionable usage

Melvin Gordon spent the majority of his Monday night on the bench. On Tuesday, he seemingly spent most of his time on his phone. The Broncos running back had just three carries for eight yards in Monday's loss to the Chargers. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury, that's hardly the workload for a veteran back in a very, very thin running back room.
Sporting News

Lions vs. Cowboys odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 7

The Cowboys will be looking to get back into the win column when they return home to play the Lions on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Dallas is looking to bounce back from Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia, while the Lions are trying to snap their three-game losing skid coming out of a bye.
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 7: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

NFL DFS players are going to have a bit more trouble making lineups in Week 7. Why? Well, bye weeks are here in full force, so the player pool has thinned out a bit. The byes are as bad as it gets in Week 7 with the Eagles, Bills, Vikings, and Rams out of action, so those in DraftKings and FanDuel contests will have to dig deep for sleepers and stacks to buoy their daily fantasy lineups in cash games and tournaments alike.
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
