PennDOT has announced that there will be some sign installations on Route 22 East and West in Indiana County and Route 28 in Armstrong County. On October 20th, Route 22 West at Wherum Road in Wherum and Eastbound at West Philadelphia Street in Armagh along with Route 28 south near the Slate Lick Exit in North Buffalo Township and will each have a lane closure between 9 AM and 4 PM so that PennDOT crews can install some Dynamic Message Signs and the structures to hold them up. These signs are designed to display different traffic-related messages used to regulate, route and manage traffic like announcements on road closures, traffic advisories and the like.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO