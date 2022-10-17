The book serves to create a sense of community amongst others suffering from this nightmare and encourages them on their peculiar journey. The little joys of life can only be fully enjoyed when one is hale, hearty, and whole. For individuals with certain conditions, such as pudendal neuralgia and entrapment, life is a horror script. Pudendal neuralgia and entrapment is a condition that causes pain, heightened sensitivity, and discomfort in the pelvic area as a result of an irritated nerve in that area. The book, Fighting to Survive, is a story written by Judy Rentz that accurately captures the reality of individuals with this painful condition, allowing readers to show grace to others by walking in their shoes.

