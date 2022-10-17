Read full article on original website
Fashion Reporter, 37, Thought Her ‘Tiredness’ Was From Being Overworked: Then A Pre-Pregnancy Blood Test Found She Had Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Elle Halliwell, an Australian fashion and entertainment reporter, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia about six years ago. She’s been in and out of remission ever since. She received her cancer diagnosis after a stomach bug prompted her to see a doctor and...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
Olivia Newton-John's final gift to the world: Late star's research institute discovers a major breakthrough for pancreatic cancer treatment
The cancer research charity founded by the late Olivia Newton-John has made a significant discovery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Professor Matthias Ernst, the director of the Melbourne-based ONJ Cancer Research Institute and head of La Trobe's School of Cancer Medicine, led a study presenting a solution to the difficulties of treating one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.
Link Identified Between Mitochondria and Pancreatic Cancer
The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguish a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
GPRC5D-Targeted CAR T-Cells Demonstrate Promising Activity in Heavily Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
GPRC5D appears to be an active, promising target for CAR T-cell product MCARH109 in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. GPRC5D-targeted CAR T-cell product, MCARH109, was investigated at 4 dose levels in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma including those who had relapsed following B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) therapy, and was found to demonstrate promising activity, according to data from a phase 1 study (NCT04555551) published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Engineering human mini-bones for the standardized modeling of healthy hematopoiesis, leukemia, and solid tumor metastasis
Studying the interaction of cells with the bone marrow microenvironment is important for understanding cancer metastasis, but human-mouse mismatch in xenograft mouse models makes this difficult. Here, Grigoryan et al. generated mini-bones (ossicles, hOss) in mice by culturing a human mesenchymal cell line engineered to express bone morphogenetic protein 2 under Cho or Ost conditions and then implanting the cells subcutaneously. Transplanted human cord blood hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells engrafted in the hOss, and acute myeloid leukemia cells also engrafted in hOss. The authors further demonstrated that human breast and neuroblastoma cancer cells metastasized to the hOss and formed osteolytic lesions, respectively. This engineered bone model could be useful for investigating cell interactions in the bone marrow niche.
Gracell Continues Progress in R/R B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
The first patient has been dosed in a phase 2 study of the allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy GC007g. Gracell Biotechnologies has dosed the first patient in its phase 2 registrational of GC007g for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL) being conducted in China.1. GC007g is an...
ITM Executes Option to In-license Targeted Radionuclide Therapy Candidate LuCaFab (ITM-31) for the Treatment of Malignant Brain Tumors
Exclusive license from Helmholtz Munich will enable ITM to access IP and know-how to develop and commercialize ITM-31 for glioblastoma patients. Garching/Munich, Germany, October 19, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced the execution of an exclusive licensing option for LuCaFab (now ITM-31), a novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapy candidate for the treatment of malignant glioblastoma. ITM-31 is a carbonic anhydrase XII (CA XII)-specific antibody Fab fragment developed by Helmholtz Munich and coupled with ITM’s medical radioisotope, non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177Lu, EndolucinBeta®). The exclusive license from Helmholtz Munich is based on the option and cooperation agreements announced in January 2022, which the partners entered into with the goal of advancing ITM-31 into clinical development.
