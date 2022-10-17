Read full article on original website
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Page County board continues discussions on O Avenue concerns
(Clarinda) -- It will be at least one more week before the final word is given on how repairs will be conducted to portions of a recent re-pavement project in Page County. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns over the repaving of O Avenue, which was contracted to Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic for over $3.2 million. During his weekly update, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that Henningsen would be in later this week to look into a solution, which he says is likely to be a patch job over the new pavement at the Page-Montgomery County line. However, Wagoner says he sees a couple of issues after King sent him the proposal Monday, including a lack of pertinent information.
Clarinda schools expecting uptick for 2022-23 enrollment
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are expecting an uptick in enrollment this year. School districts across the state had their certified enrollment counts taken earlier this month and were certified on Friday. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News his district is among those expecting an increase for the 2022-23 school year to the tune of over 20 students.
Water main break prompts boil advisory for portion of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A portion of Shenandoah has been placed until a boil advisory following a water main break. City officials say a water main break occurred Tuesday on A Avenue north of Ferguson Road. Residents on East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah have been placed under a boil advisory/bottled water advisory until repairs are made and test sample results are received, which is typically 24-48 hours.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
Creighton University Experts recommend Double-Dose of Vaccinations
(Omaha) Creighton University experts recommend a double dose of vaccinations ahead of the 2022-2023 flu season. That includes a flu vaccination and a COVID-19 shot. According to Creighton University, flu activity is currently surging in the Southern Hemisphere, which could indicate what is to come in the U.S. So far, the United States has avoided both flu and COVID-19 cases.
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office Monday released its latest report of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Glenwood trail project receives Iowa DOT grant
(Glenwood) -- A trail project in Glenwood has received a significant financial boost to the tune of a $200,000 state grant. The Glenwood Trails Project, a nearly three-mile portion and trailhead of the larger Mills County Trails initiative, is one of eight recipients across the state through the Iowa Department of Transportation's Recreational Trails Program, receiving a combined $2.7 million. Mills County Trails Board Executive Committee President Shawn Koehler tells KMA News that it's taken several applications to obtain the coveted grant and is a significant financial boost to the $1.2 million already raised. Particularly given the uncertainty in the trail-building market.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Bird meets with law enforcement, residents in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General visited KMAland Tuesday afternoon. Brenna Bird, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the November General Elections, held a press conference at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak to meet with local law enforcement. Bird currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney and has also served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016-to-2018. Bird says that experience has allowed her to form strong bonds with law enforcement in the state, something she says the current Attorney General has lacked.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
Red Oak man booked on Fremont County charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces contempt of court charges. Red Oak Police say 43-year-old Dewight Eugene Binau was arrested early Wednesday evening on a Fremont County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Binau was taken to Montgomery County Jail on $3,000 bond.
Omaha City Council agrees to let Council Bluffs dump yard waste in metro area
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha City Council members agreed to let Council Bluffs dump its yard waste in the city. The agreement approved Tuesday said Council Bluffs does not have a solid waste contract in place and needs yard services. The city said it has space to accommodate the extra...
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Mills County single-vehicle crash kills 1
(Emerson) -- A Treynor man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 7:50 p.m. a 1998 Chevy 2500, driven by 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 25 when it went off the right side of the roadway. The patrol says Snyder's vehicle then entered the south ditch, traveled through a fence, across a creek, and into the creek's embankment. Authorities say Snyder succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision with the embankment.
Atlantic and Anita Mobile Food Pantries Scheduled for October
(Cass County, Iowa) – Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh says mobile food pantries will be held in both Atlantic and Anita in October. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles with the trunk open.
Janice (Garrett) Johansen, 74 of Glenwood, Iowa
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
