(Clarinda) -- It will be at least one more week before the final word is given on how repairs will be conducted to portions of a recent re-pavement project in Page County. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns over the repaving of O Avenue, which was contracted to Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic for over $3.2 million. During his weekly update, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that Henningsen would be in later this week to look into a solution, which he says is likely to be a patch job over the new pavement at the Page-Montgomery County line. However, Wagoner says he sees a couple of issues after King sent him the proposal Monday, including a lack of pertinent information.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO