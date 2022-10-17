ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
PennLive.com

Medical marijuana patients need greater protection from unwarranted arrests | PennLive letters

Where there’s lack of clarity, chaos always ensues. So it is the case with both law enforcement officers and medical marijuana patients, for whom wrongful DUI convictions have led to injustices, lawsuits and downright fear.’ Sponsored by Senator Camera Bartolotta, the State’s Senate Transportation Committee unanimously passed legislation that will protect the Commonwealth’s 700,000 medical marijuana patients who currently can be put in jail if a trace of their life saving medicine is found to be in their systems while driving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

