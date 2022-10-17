Where there’s lack of clarity, chaos always ensues. So it is the case with both law enforcement officers and medical marijuana patients, for whom wrongful DUI convictions have led to injustices, lawsuits and downright fear.’ Sponsored by Senator Camera Bartolotta, the State’s Senate Transportation Committee unanimously passed legislation that will protect the Commonwealth’s 700,000 medical marijuana patients who currently can be put in jail if a trace of their life saving medicine is found to be in their systems while driving.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO