Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Candace Parker says fights between teammates, like Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's, 'happen a lot' in the WNBA, but it's the sign of a strong team
The WNBA superstar and "NBA on TNT" analyst told Insider she'd "rather a blow up and then we're able to solve the problem versus people being quiet."
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
BREAKING: 2021 NBA First Round Pick Reportedly Arrested
According to Kyle Bailey of Sports Radio WFNZ, Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested.
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
See Ja Morant's highlight block, alley-oop in OT of Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Ja Morant might not have made the game-winning shot in regulation but he delivered an insane sequence in overtime during the Memphis Grizzlies' season opener. Morant chased down Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and pinned his shot on the backboard with an incredible block from behind. The Grizzlies' All-Star then followed that by dribbling down the court and throwing an alley-oop pass to Brandon Clarke. ...
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
The Warriors gave out $250 million in contracts over the weekend, leading to speculation that Draymond Green could be the odd-man out
While Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins got extensions, Draymond Green did not, as the Warriors look to cut salary.
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal land new deals for 'Inside the NBA'
TNT's award-winning "Inside the NBA" team "will remain together for many years to come," the network's parent company said.
Houston Rockets Officially Waive Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Monday, the Houston Rockets waived former third overall pick Derrick Favors.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain
Restricted free agent Miles Bridges’ future in the NBA remains uncertain due to domestic violence and child abuse charges and the fact that his case has been continued once again, this time to October 7.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Talks Current Starting Lineup
The Lakers' Game 1 starting five looked.. pretty rough last night.
thesource.com
Bronny James Inks Deal with Beats by Dre 14 Years After LeBron’s First Deal
Bronny James is now an official Beats by Dre ambassador. The deal comes 14 years after his father, LeBron James, became the brand’s first athlete ambassador. Bronny now becomes the first high school athlete to align with the brand. The announcement came with a new spot, highlighting LeBron and Bronny playing against each other with Beats placed in their ear.
WNBA star and Notre Dame great Skylar Diggins-Smith announces pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for legendary Notre Dame basketball star Skylar Diggins-Smith who announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with her second child. Diggins-Smith currently stars for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and received All-WNBA First Team honors for the fourth time in her career last season and was also named to the All-Star team.
