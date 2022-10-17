ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Grieving Father Sues Democratic Lawmaker Behind the Wheel in Crash that Left 5-Year-Old Daughter Dead

The father of a 5-year-old who was killed in a multi-car crash involving a Wisconsin state senator has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Democratic leader and others. Pennsylvania man Brandon Fink, the father of 5-year-old Khaleesi Fink, filed the civil case on Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. One of the several named defendants is driver Sen. Janet Bewley (D-Mason). Bewley represents a state senate district that covers the northwestern section of Wisconsin along Lake Superior. Bewley is also the senate minority leader.
WISCONSIN STATE
modernfarmer.com

The Country’s First Hmong-Owned and -Operated Farm

For the first time in US history, Hmong American farmers have gone from farmland renters to owners. The Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA)—an association founded in 2011 by a group of farmers in Minnesota looking to advocate for Hmong American farmers in the state—says that the recent purchase of 155 acres of Minnesota farmland marks the first time in American history that Hmong farmers own and operate their own farm operation on US soil.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cell phone. It was a call from President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey...
ARIZONA STATE
komando.com

Here are the cities and states with the worst drivers

You can keep your car on the road for years or even decades with routine maintenance. Tap or click here for five monthly checks to do on your vehicle. A well-maintained car is safe, but what about your driving habits? Do you ever feel that you’re the only good driver out there? It’s a common enough belief.
ARIZONA STATE
CAR AND DRIVER

DC Says No More Right Turns at Red Lights

The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, passed by the District of Columbia’s council in early October, is part of the Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities. D.C. has suffered an uptick in traffic fatalities and injuries recently. Three cyclists were killed in accidents with motor vehicles in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tree Hugger

Too Many Dolphins Have Died at the Mirage Casino in Las Vegas

In September, an 11-year-old dolphin named K2 died at the Mirage casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. His death came as a surprise, since K2 had been a seemingly healthy, energetic young dolphin in the prime of his life, and it followed on the heels of two other dolphin deaths in the same calendar year. Nineteen-year-old Maverick died earlier in September after being treated for a lung infection, and 13-year-old Bella died in April following a gastroenteritis diagnosis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Swalwell campaign spends thousands of dollars on luxury hotels

FIRST ON FOX: California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s campaign once again spent thousands of dollars on luxury hotels, including locations in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and New York City. Swalwell’s campaign dropped some serious cash in the California Democrat’s latest lavish expenditures, which included ritzy hotels, luxury car rides and fine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
american-rails.com

Baldwin "DR-4-4-1500" Locomotives

The DR-4-4-1500 was the first domestically produced cab freight unit Baldwin offered in an effort to compete against Electro-Motive's extremely successful F series. Baldwin used two carbody styles for its road freight units; the original "Baby Face" design and later the more striking "Sharknose" design. At least one version could...
OHIO STATE
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

145K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy