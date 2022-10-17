Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s facility...
defensenews.com
Xtend signs $9M drone deal with Pentagon’s irregular warfare office
JERUSALEM — Xtend will develop multi-payload drones for the Pentagon’s irregular warfare office under an $8.9 million deal, the Israeli company announced. This is the sixth contract between Xtend and the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate, and it follows a deal in May for the supply of hundreds of Wolverine Gen2 drones to the U.S. government.
defensenews.com
Space Force may seek commercial fleet to augment wartime needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force may seek to deepen partnerships with private companies by establishing a fleet of commercial spacecraft that could be on standby for military use, much like the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Through the CRAF, the Department of Defense contracts with commercial airlines to provide...
defensenews.com
The three questions every major defense acquisition should answer
As the Pentagon starts its next fiscal year, it should be focused on ensuring its acquisition system is focused on the right issues. When it comes to major purchases that the Defense Department will use for decades, it’s critical to ask three basic questions:. 1. Does this purchase maximize...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military getting weaker; Navy ‘weak’, Air Force even worse says Heritage study
A new strength assessment by the Heritage Foundation sees the U.S. military is growing weaker and weaker as it continues to face an “aggressive” set of threats and challenges around the world. On Tuesday, the Heritage Foundation released its annual U.S. Military Strength assessment. The conservative think tank...
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
Putin Suffering Major Losses In Southern Regions, Says Ukrainian Official: 'Rate Is About 1 To 6.5'
Vladimir Putin is facing severe setbacks in the Ukraine war as Kyiv pushes back to regain its occupied territories in the southern regions, a Ukrainian official said. What Happened: Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, citing the Commander of Operational Command South Andrii Kovalchuk, said the ratio of losses between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the south is approximately 1 to 6.5.
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
Washington Examiner
The US Army can't keep its priorities straight
The word “incongruous” immediately came to mind last week when two news headlines appeared at about the same time concerning the U.S. Army. The Army Times last week reported that at the end of fiscal year 2022 (on Sept. 30), the Army came up 20,000 soldiers short of its authorized end strength.
defensenews.com
Booz Allen completes EverWatch purchase challenged by US
WASHINGTON — Booz Allen Hamilton wrapped its $440 million purchase of fellow defense company EverWatch, following a federal judge’s decision not to intervene on antitrust grounds. Booz Allen announced the finalized deal Oct. 14, roughly a half-year after the prospective merger was first publicized. “EverWatch’s talented workforce, national...
wallstreetwindow.com
Former Bush Speechwriter Says Feds Should Plan to Seize Starlink Form Elon Musk – Jon Miltimore
Last week reports emerged that Elon Musk was growing tired of providing free Starlink—a satellite internet system operated by SpaceX—to the Ukrainian government. “The Starlink-Ukraine honeymoon period appears to be at an end: SpaceX reportedly wants the US to begin picking up the tab for more of its war-zone services,” reported The Register.
defensenews.com
The French Navy is getting antsy about tech upgrades in its fleet
PARIS — Senior French navy leaders said the service needs quick technology buys that can instantly boost ship performance in the face of a rising possibility for combat at sea. French Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Pierre Vandier argued on Monday the service must field upgrades on much shorter...
ARC, Inc. and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Advance Battlefield IoT with 5G
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2022-- Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) and Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) announced a partnership to demonstrate the performance of ARC’s weapons sensing data across BAH’s fifth-generation mobile technology (5G)-powered network. This project is part of BAH’s previously awarded Joint Base Lewis-McChord 5G-Enabled Extended Reality (XR) contract to maximize soldiers’ performance on and off the battlefield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221016005043/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
defensenews.com
US military developing tech, concept to resupply Pacific troops
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government may require commercial planes and ships conducting military lift operations to carry technology that lets them navigate and communicate even when an adversary is trying to jam their systems, according to the head of U.S. Transportation Command. This requirement for carry-on kit for sealift...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy
“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
defensenews.com
Nexter, Thales present final RapidFire turret design for French Navy
PARIS — Nexter Systems and Thales have released the final design for a new 40 mm naval air defense system, expecting deliveries to the French Navy to begin in the next few months. The companies presented an at-scale mockup of the final design for their RapidFire system at the...
defensenews.com
Army readies to select tactical truck builders
WASHINGTON — The Army is slated to select early next year multiple vendors to build prototypes for its Common Tactical Truck competition. The service received “multiple” bids to compete, Brig. Gen. Luke Peterson, the Army’s program executive officer in charge of combat support and combat service support, told Defense News in a recent interview.
defensenews.com
US Transportation Command favors buying used sealift ships
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Transportation Command is focused on recapitalizing the nation’s sealift fleet with used vessels, rather than designing and building new ones as suggested by a congressional panel. The average ship in the sealift fleet is 46 years old, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost...
