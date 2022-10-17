Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still 'best friends forever' after cute photo
Kim Kardashian reunited with her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban (Foodgod) in a recent series of photos. Reminiscing through her old antics with her closest friends, the reality star updated her Instagram with the sweetest tribute. Kim and Jonathan, who officially changed his name to Foodgod, met in 2009 at the...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian responds to 'tone-deaf' backlash as beach covered in roses
Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine while celebrating the anniversary of when Travis Barker proposed – however, fan backlash has emerged after a beach was covered in roses. The reality star took to Instagram to clarify what would be happening to the extra flowers. One year after making their...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner celebrates Kim Kardashian's birthday with tear-jerking home movies
Get your tissues ready because these old home movies of Kim Kardashian might just move you to tears. Momager Kris Jenner shared the cutest compilation of family videos showing Kim through the years to celebrate her 42nd birthday. The mom-of-four has a lot to celebrate today, and will no doubt...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proves she's the 'Queen of Halloween' with bold skeleton outfit
It’s spooky season in the Kardashian-Barker household! Kourtney’s latest Instagram post shows that the mother of three is ready as ever for Halloween as she reps a full-on skeleton outfit and shows fans her home decorations. In a carousel of photos, Kourtney shared with fans all the efforts...
realitytitbit.com
Liz Truss' resignation compared to Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' failed marriage
On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation after being the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for six weeks and people have been comparing this to Kim Kardashian‘s failed marriage to Kris Humphries. Kim’s relationships have always made headlines but the one that shocked everyone was her marriage...
Paulina Porizkova Bares it All to Promote New Book in New Photo
Paulina Porizkova is gearing up for the release of her upcoming book with a powerful message on social media. The model, 57, took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a topless photo of herself covered only by a copy of her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
realitytitbit.com
7 Little Johnston fans hope Elizabeth gets pregnant or engaged to Brice soon
When Elizabeth Johnston posted an Instagram post involving her boyfriend Brice Bolden and their dog, several 7 Little Johnstons fans got excited and assumed her hashtag ‘#littlefamily’ meant she was pregnant. The couple have been public about their relationship since Brice graduated in 2019. He often joins the...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney is ultimate punk princess as she dabbles with fake lip piercing
Kourtney Kardashian channeled ultimate punk princess as she dabbled around with a fake lip piercing on Instagram yesterday, October 19. In 2017, Kourtney Kardashian let her 4-year-old daughter Penelope wear a fake lip ring whilst they chilled at home. In an Instagram, Kourt wrote: “Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that’s a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian,” referring to Kim as the inspiration behind the look.
realitytitbit.com
Matt and Colleen have Love Is Blind fans divided over whether they'll last
Given how successful seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind were, it’s no surprise that the Netflix show is back for a third time in 2022. A brand new batch of singletons gathered into the pods on October 19 and began getting to know their potential future spouses without seeing their faces. Love Is Blind couple Matt and Colleen have got viewers talking on Twitter just a few episodes into season 3.
realitytitbit.com
Simon Cowell opens up over side of Britney Spears 'people don't see'
Simon Cowell has reminisced over Britney Spears’ success and his relationship with the singer, revealing there are many things “people don’t see” in the public eye. Britain’s most critical judge on TV, Simon Cowell, is on the hunt to find the next biggest superstar. However, the music mogul will be using different tools to discover new talents – this time using TikTok.
realitytitbit.com
Kendall Jenner is one less lonely girl as BFF Hailey Bieber tags along for Vegas trip
Kylie Jenner bailed last minute on her sister Kendall Jenner’s trip to Las Vegas on this week’s The Kardashians. Thankfully, the supermodel became one less lonely girl when her best friend and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, tagged along for the trip. The 26-year-old supermodel took a...
realitytitbit.com
Love is Blind star DaVonté's couple inspiration is Will Smith and wife Jada
DaVonté Black is hoping to find his match by removing the natural human instinct to judge a person by their looks. Instead, he is searching for a true bond by dating women through a pod on Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3. The cast member has officially entered...
realitytitbit.com
Nany lost her mom aged 61 during The Challenge filming in 2021
The Challenge fans didn’t have to wait long for a new season to premiere in 2022 following The Challenge: USA’s first season on CBS. The Challenge Ride Or Dies hit screens on October 12 and brought with it 17 men and 17 women ready to compete for the grand prize.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Love Is Blind season 3 star Raven on Instagram
Raven Ross, just like 29 other singles, has joined the latest season of Love Is Blind in the hope to find love. Raven has already had an eventful journey in the show and her personality definitely stands out. So we found out what Raven’s like outside of the show and most importantly, how’s her Instagram game?
realitytitbit.com
Fans want to know who Kyle Abrams is dating as he 'soft launches girlfriend'
Love Is Blind is back in 2022 for a brand new season but fans of the show are still wondering what former participants are up to now. When Kyle Abrams first appeared on the Netflix show, he was matched with Shaina Hurley, however, things didn’t quite work out. Now, Kyle’s Instagram followers are asking if he’s “soft launching a girlfriend”.
realitytitbit.com
Spoilers: Netflix fans were convinced Jacob Hacker was The Mole
The Mole saw 12 contestants work together to add money to the winning prize pot, but there is an imposter among the team trying to sabotage their wins. Before the final two episodes were released, Jacob Hacker was a suspect. Netflix brought back the popular show after several long-awaited years,...
realitytitbit.com
Balenciaga 'dumps' Kanye West as fashion brand 'cuts ties' with rapper
Famous fashion brand Balenciaga has reportedly cut all ties with Kanye West, ending their professional relationship. The rapper, who goes simply by Ye these days, has long worked with the brand and even opened its summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. He famously wore a branded mouthguard over his...
realitytitbit.com
Christine Quinn 'never goes out of style' as she wears $500 peek-a-boo catsuit
Christine Quinn knows fashion, there’s no denying it, and she’s reminded millions of her fans while wearing a $500 mesh catsuit. The former Selling Sunset star has been a regular face during Fashion Week. Traveling to New York, London, Milan, and Paris, followers have seen Christine conquer the fashion industry.
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH fan's 'heart breaks' for Garcelle Beauvais as she holds back tears at reunion
The second and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s heated reunion saw more arguments and tears. It’s clear there are still hard feelings between some of the Housewives on the show. But RHOBH fans were upset after seeing Garcelle Beauvais holding back tears on the reunion couch.
realitytitbit.com
Discover Bachelor In Paradise’s Jacob Rapini’s age, career and more
Jacob Rapini is one of the contestants on the latest and current season of Bachelor In Paradise and he was also featured on the 19th season of The Bachelorette. He has been a hit on BIP and has provided fans with lots of entertainment, from his overt spirituality to his one-to-one dates where he doesn’t seem to mind getting completely naked.
Comments / 1