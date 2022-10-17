ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour

Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Trial: Sides Clash Over Anthony Rapp’s PTSD Diagnosis – Update

UPDATED with latest: Test results from a psychologist who diagnosed actor Anthony Rapp with post-traumatic stress disorder are so inconsistent they are “unusable,” a psychiatrist hired by actor Kevin Spacey’s defense team testified Tuesday.  After Spacey finished testifying in Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct suit against him, Alexander Bardey, the psychiatrist, said that Rapp’s self-reported trauma symptoms were “off the charts” in one set of tests given by his legal team’s mental health expert, Lisa Rocchio, but nonexistent or moderate in other tests Rocchio gave to weed out people who fake mental illness. Bardey said that Rapp, in the so-called “face value”...
Eater

‘All Is Forgiven’: Keith McNally Unbans James Corden From Balthazar Following Apology [Update]

Comedian James Corden is back in Keith McNally’s graces after being “banned” from Balthazar for allegedly mistreating the Soho restaurant’s staff over multiple visits. “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. “Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Taylor Swift's new lyrics got a Times Square reveal

Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. "Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life's triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor's music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond," read a Spotify statement from. "This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album's release."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis

The first official trailer for "Creed III" has arrived. Michael B. Jordan is ready for another round in the ring. Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed who trains with his late father Apollo's formal rival, Rocky Balboa. The new trailer shows Adonis being challenged by Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors,...

