Netflix defends 'The Crown' after former prime minister describes Season 5 scenes as 'barrel-load of nonsense'
Netflix has defended its hit show "The Crown" as a "fictional dramatisation," after former British Prime Minister John Major slammed its depictions of his time in office as "damaging and malicious fiction" and a "barrel-load of nonsense." Major, who was prime minister from 1990 to 1997, responded on Saturday to...
Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’
Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B
Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Demand To Find Estranged Wife In Contempt For Sensational Escort Instagram Post
A Georgia judge has shut down Ne-Yo’s demand that his estranged wife Crystal Smith be found in contempt of court as their divorce battle intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of the divorce after Ne-Yo filed...
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’
Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour
Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
‘Tiny cretin of a man’ James Corden banned from NYC restaurant by owner
James Corden has been banned from Balthazar restaurant in New York City after the owner alleged the late-night talk show host behaved poorly. And apparently, this wasn’t Corden’s first offense, as he was seen being rude and abusive multiple times. Keith McNally released a post on Instagram, describing...
Manhattan Judge Schedules Jury Selection In Kesha-Dr. Luke Trial For June-July 2023
Singer Kesha and her former producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald have been suing each other since 2014 over what she says was his abuse and he claims is defamation. After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday.
Kevin Spacey Trial: Sides Clash Over Anthony Rapp’s PTSD Diagnosis – Update
UPDATED with latest: Test results from a psychologist who diagnosed actor Anthony Rapp with post-traumatic stress disorder are so inconsistent they are “unusable,” a psychiatrist hired by actor Kevin Spacey’s defense team testified Tuesday. After Spacey finished testifying in Rapp’s $40 million sexual misconduct suit against him, Alexander Bardey, the psychiatrist, said that Rapp’s self-reported trauma symptoms were “off the charts” in one set of tests given by his legal team’s mental health expert, Lisa Rocchio, but nonexistent or moderate in other tests Rocchio gave to weed out people who fake mental illness. Bardey said that Rapp, in the so-called “face value”...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
A former executive at Donald Trump's media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a whistleblower complaint with the...
‘All Is Forgiven’: Keith McNally Unbans James Corden From Balthazar Following Apology [Update]
Comedian James Corden is back in Keith McNally’s graces after being “banned” from Balthazar for allegedly mistreating the Soho restaurant’s staff over multiple visits. “James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” McNally wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. “Having fucked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Kanye West's latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle. The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast "Drink Champs," where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics. "I watched the George Floyd...
Taylor Swift's new lyrics got a Times Square reveal
Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. "Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life's triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor's music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond," read a Spotify statement from. "This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album's release."
'Creed III' trailer features Michael B. Jordan in fighting shape as Adonis
The first official trailer for "Creed III" has arrived. Michael B. Jordan is ready for another round in the ring. Jordan plays boxer Adonis Creed who trains with his late father Apollo's formal rival, Rocky Balboa. The new trailer shows Adonis being challenged by Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors,...
