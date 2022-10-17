Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. "Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life's triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor's music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond," read a Spotify statement from. "This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album's release."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO