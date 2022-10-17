Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Brave Actor Val Kilmer, 62, Fights Throat Cancer And Scores A $1.4 Billion Success With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Throat cancer survivor and actor Val Kilmer is thriving after “Top Gun: Maverick” made $1.453 billion at the global box office this summer and became the highest-grossing film of this year. The film is set to remain in theaters and is available for purchase on digital platforms such...
Neil deGrasse Tyson debunks Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plane stunt: ‘His body would splatter’
Neil deGrasse Tyson said Tom Cruise's pilot shouldn't survive the "Top Gun: Maverick" opening stunt. The scientist took to Twitter to explain how the supersonic speeds would've killed him. Tyson also suggested an interesting change to the movie's climactic scenes. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has become a reliable source of...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Harrison Ford Replacing Late William Hurt in Next 'Captain America' Sequel: Reports
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Harrison Ford. On Monday, multiple outlets reported that the Star Wars alum, 80, will appear as Gen. Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order, replacing the late William Hurt, who died in March at age 71. Hurt had...
digitalspy.com
Lucy Liu lands next movie role in Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson movie
Lucy Liu has landed her next movie role alongside Marvel star Chris Evans and Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson. According to Deadline, the Kill Bill actress has joined Prime Video's upcoming festive film Red One, which is described as as a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy", though roles and specific plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors star in 'Creed III' official trailer
The official trailer for "Creed III," starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, was released Tuesday.
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
Michael B. Jordan hypes showdown with Jonathan Majors with Creed 3 release tease
It’s time to get hyped again for the Rocky franchise. Michael B. Jordan just released via Twitter a couple of promotional posters for Creed 3 which is expected to hit theatres in 2023. That’s still a long way from now, but it’s never too early to get excited about the latest in line of the iconic movie franchise that started all the way back in 1976 with Rocky.
Keanu Reeves Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Get The Deepfake Treatment, And It’s Uncanny
John Wick and The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is the latest big name in Hollywood to get the deepfake treatment, and the results are uncanny.
Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’
“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million. “Black Adam” is squaring off against “Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, which is aiming to generate $15 million from 3,500 cinemas in its box office debut. “Black Adam,” which cost a mighty $195 million...
Collider
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
A.V. Club
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
iheart.com
First trailer for Creed III
The first trailer for Creed III has dropped. The flick stars Michael B. Jordan, who is also directing.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Taylor Swift's new lyrics got a Times Square reveal
Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album "Midnights," Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. "Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life's triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor's music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond," read a Spotify statement from. "This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album's release."
‘Twister’ Sequel Reportedly in the Works
Exciting news for Twister fans! More than 20 years after its theatrical debut, the 1996 hit disaster film reportedly has a sequel in the works. Deadline reports that Twister, which generated more than $494 million at the worldwide box office in 1996, will have a follow-up film, Twisters. A Universal rep confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are now working on developing the sequel. Warner Bros. Entertainment will be co-financing the project.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
N.O.R.E. apologizes to George Floyd's family for Kanye West's comments
N.O.R.E., co-host of "Drink Champs," is expressing regret over allowing Kanye West to make controversial comments during the podcast. The rapper called "The Breakfast Club" radio show Tuesday to address what happened with West on the Revolt.TV show. "I just want to be honest, I support freedom of speech," N.O.R.E...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Shares First Look At “Creed III” & Announces Release Date
Michael B. Jordan has shared new posters for “Creed III” as well as the film’s release date. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors have shared the first look at their characters in the highly anticipated third Creed film. Additionally, they announced that the movie is scheduled for release next March.
Laurence Fishburne: ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Was Not as Good as ‘I Hoped It Would Be’
Laurence Fishburne didn’t hold back when sharing his real thoughts about mind-bending “Matrix Resurrections.” Fishburne, who previously played Morpheus in the franchise, told Variety that he did not miss out on reprising his role for the fourth film, which premiered in 2021. “No, not really,” Fishburne said at the premiere of his latest film, “The School for Good and Evil” on Netflix. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be.” Instead, Fishburne applauded former co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’ respective performances as Neo and Trinity. “I thought Carrie-Anne and Keanu really...
startattle.com
Noel Next Door (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart. Startattle.com – Noel Next Door 2022. Noel Next Door is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Max McGuire...
