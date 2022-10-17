Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court recently overturned a 2002 law that capped personal campaign loan repayments. Some warn it could lead to corruption.
Democrats are Squirming to Limit November Losses. It's Not Working | Opinion
These October duds may not be the last gasps of the Left, but they do not augur well for Democrats' chances in November.
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on the path to authoritarianism
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson says people approach her with 'a profound sense of pride' over her appointment to the high court
"They stare at me as if to say, 'Look at what we've done ... this is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it,'" Jackson said on Friday.
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Court of Appeals decides DACA is illegal
Thousands of "dreamers" protected under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, have found themselves in limbo once again.
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life. I...
U.S. Supreme Court to consider case that could radically reshape the country’s elections
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon grant state legislatures unconditional control over federal elections, clearing the way for lawmakers to gerrymander their states with impunity and pass voter restriction measures without interference from state courts. The high-stakes election case, Moore v. Harper, comes out of North Carolina after its Republican-controlled...
Trump Appeal to Supreme Court a 'Very Questionable Move': Former Prosecutor
Former President Donald Trump sent an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asking the Court to intervene in the Department of Justice investigation of federal documents seized from his Florida estate. The appeal, filed on Tuesday and later released by Politico, asks the Court to issue an emergency order...
270towin.com
Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster
Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Walker’s latest on abortion, sheriff’s badge
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: http://bit.ly/1M1mIfw. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: http://bit.ly/1Tt4hqN. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
Five cases to watch as a conservative Supreme Court begins its new term
When the Supreme Court starts its new term Monday, the six Republican-appointed justices are expected to resume the project they began last term of remaking U.S. constitutional law in a conservative image. With many Americans are still reckoning with a term that eliminated the federal abortion right in the Dobbs...
Comments / 0