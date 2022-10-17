ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

‘WAKE UP’: This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER

In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Email reveals FBI was warned about ‘sympathetic’ agents after Jan 6 as law enforcement comes under scrutiny

A week after a mob breached the halls of Congress to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the man who is now the deputy director of the FBI received an email with a warning that a “sizeable percentage” of agents among the bureau’s ranks were “sympathetic” to the rioters and unlikely to hold them accountable.The name of the sender is redacted, and the email came from an external source, not from an email with an address linked to the bureau.But the message speaks to a looming question throughout the House select committee’s investigation into the attack on...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say

Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
ARIZONA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE
WJTV 12

Pearl property owners, rental agent settle racial discrimination lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that SSM Properties LLC, and Steven and Sheila Maulding, the owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
PEARL, MS
The Independent

Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly claiming state has higher crime than New York and California

Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
OKLAHOMA STATE
eenews.net

Big Oil makes new bid for Supreme Court climate showdown

Lawyers for the oil and gas industry are asking the Supreme Court for help in a second climate liability lawsuit, arguing that without the justices’ intervention, U.S. energy policy “may be decided by juries in state courts.”. Attorneys for Chevron Corp., BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp. on...
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service

The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
eenews.net

Alaskans question fishery management as snow crabs disappear

Crabbers and restaurateurs fear the unprecedented collapse of Alaska’s snow crab industry could portend more fishery closings as climate change takes a continued toll on fish stocks. The state, which has long dominated U.S. seafood production, is reeling after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week canceled...
ALASKA STATE
eenews.net

Biden denounces Big Oil’s profits, urges permitting reform

President Joe Biden blasted energy companies on Wednesday as he announced new policies aimed at lowering gas prices ahead of next month’s midterm election. “Bring down the price you charge at the pump to reflect what you pay for the product,” Biden said to energy companies during a White House press conference. “You’ll still make a significant profit. Your shareholders will still do very well, and the American people will catch a break they deserve and get a fair price at the pump as well.”
eenews.net

What a Republican Congress would mean for EPA

Here’s what awaits EPA if Republicans take control of Congress: Senior political appointees facing multiple, hourslong hearings. Piles of letters demanding documents from every corner of the agency. And perhaps even subpoenas for text messages. Republicans have pledged tough, vigorous investigations of the agency if they flip the House,...
MICHIGAN STATE
eenews.net

Congress wagered on ‘low-carbon’ concrete. Will it pay off?

Democrats are betting that billions of dollars in government spending will help address the construction industry’s persistent climate problems. They tucked nearly $6 billion inside the Inflation Reduction Act for the Department of Energy to help reduce concrete’s significant carbon footprint. That total is nearly a third more than was in the Democrats’ earlier “Build Back Better” bill.
Argus Leader

US Justice Department files lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday morning it filed a federal disrimination lawsuit against the parent company of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. According to a news release, the lawsuit alleges the Retsel Corporation and two of its directors — Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre — discriminated against Native American customers in violation of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits the discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, like hotels and other entertainment businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD

