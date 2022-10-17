Read full article on original website
‘WAKE UP’: This HUGE FBI robbery proves America is in DANGER
In 2021, the largest robbery in U.S. history occurred. It included a massive vault, the theft of 86 MILLION dollars in cash and assets, and several armed participants. You’ve probably never heard this story — at least, the way Glenn tells it — which is exactly what the FBI wants. But Glenn gives you all the details, using this incidence to show you that we’re now living in a different kind of America. Our freedoms and rights are in incredible danger, and now is the time we must take a stand and fearlessly speak out against the countless government crimes happening every day...
Judge Rules Trump Can Ignore Special Master Order To Prove Claim FBI 'Planted' Docs
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Thursday that Donald Trump does not have to comply with an order by the special master to put up or shut up about his claims that the FBI “planted” information among documents that agents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Special master Raymond Dearie...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Lawsuit filed after FBI agents raided 1,400 deposit boxes at a US Private Vaults branch claims owners' items have still not been returned
A lawyer involved in the class-action suit called the March 2021 FBI raid of the Beverly Hills branch the "largest armed robbery in US history."
The Verge
The FBI says it caught an ex-NSA employee trying to sell top-secret intelligence documents
The NSA, as a rule, wants to employ people who are good at spying. But according to the FBI, one former employee tried to turn the tables on the agency and was caught in the act. Per details released by the Department of Justice this week, a Colorado resident was...
Federal government tells Arizona to remove wall of shipping containers at border
The federal government tells Arizona to remove double-stacked shipping containers placed to fill gaps in the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Email reveals FBI was warned about ‘sympathetic’ agents after Jan 6 as law enforcement comes under scrutiny
A week after a mob breached the halls of Congress to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the man who is now the deputy director of the FBI received an email with a warning that a “sizeable percentage” of agents among the bureau’s ranks were “sympathetic” to the rioters and unlikely to hold them accountable.The name of the sender is redacted, and the email came from an external source, not from an email with an address linked to the bureau.But the message speaks to a looming question throughout the House select committee’s investigation into the attack on...
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Trump won’t have to say if he thinks FBI planted documents as judge overrules special master she appointed
The Florida federal judge who has repeatedly intervened in the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s hoarding of government-owned documents after his term ended in 2021 has once again stepped in to assist the ex-president’s efforts to delay review of documents seized during the 8 August search of his Florida residence.
Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say
Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Pearl property owners, rental agent settle racial discrimination lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that SSM Properties LLC, and Steven and Sheila Maulding, the owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of […]
Oklahoma Democrat mocked for rightly claiming state has higher crime than New York and California
Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister was mocked by the audience and Oklahoma’s governor Kevin Stitt when she stated that violent crime rates are higher in the state than in New York and California.The two candidates faced off during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City as the race heated up just ahead of mid-term elections in less than a month.“The fact is the rate of violent crime is higher in Oklahoma under your watch than in New York and California, that’s a fact,” Ms Hofmeister said.The audience at the venue burst into...
eenews.net
Big Oil makes new bid for Supreme Court climate showdown
Lawyers for the oil and gas industry are asking the Supreme Court for help in a second climate liability lawsuit, arguing that without the justices’ intervention, U.S. energy policy “may be decided by juries in state courts.”. Attorneys for Chevron Corp., BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corp. on...
The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service
The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
eenews.net
Alaskans question fishery management as snow crabs disappear
Crabbers and restaurateurs fear the unprecedented collapse of Alaska’s snow crab industry could portend more fishery closings as climate change takes a continued toll on fish stocks. The state, which has long dominated U.S. seafood production, is reeling after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week canceled...
eenews.net
Biden denounces Big Oil’s profits, urges permitting reform
President Joe Biden blasted energy companies on Wednesday as he announced new policies aimed at lowering gas prices ahead of next month’s midterm election. “Bring down the price you charge at the pump to reflect what you pay for the product,” Biden said to energy companies during a White House press conference. “You’ll still make a significant profit. Your shareholders will still do very well, and the American people will catch a break they deserve and get a fair price at the pump as well.”
eenews.net
What a Republican Congress would mean for EPA
Here’s what awaits EPA if Republicans take control of Congress: Senior political appointees facing multiple, hourslong hearings. Piles of letters demanding documents from every corner of the agency. And perhaps even subpoenas for text messages. Republicans have pledged tough, vigorous investigations of the agency if they flip the House,...
eenews.net
Congress wagered on ‘low-carbon’ concrete. Will it pay off?
Democrats are betting that billions of dollars in government spending will help address the construction industry’s persistent climate problems. They tucked nearly $6 billion inside the Inflation Reduction Act for the Department of Energy to help reduce concrete’s significant carbon footprint. That total is nearly a third more than was in the Democrats’ earlier “Build Back Better” bill.
US Justice Department files lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday morning it filed a federal disrimination lawsuit against the parent company of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. According to a news release, the lawsuit alleges the Retsel Corporation and two of its directors — Connie Uhre and Nicholas Uhre — discriminated against Native American customers in violation of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits the discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion or national origin in places of public accommodation, like hotels and other entertainment businesses.
