dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?
After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video. The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.
dotesports.com
Who is Catalyst’s voice actor in Apex Legends?
As developer Respawn Entertainment amps up its teasers and reveals ahead of Apex Legends season 15, new characters and stories are coming to light. In a recent Stories from the Outlands animated video, the developer revealed Catalyst, the next legend coming to the game and a formidable power in her own right.
The Stranger's identity in The Rings of Power has been revealed – thanks to one key line
Don't be a stranger, Stranger
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmarish post-apocalyptic terror scratches and claws for streaming survival
Post-apocalyptic stories are malleable enough to be transplanted to countless genres including action, romance, drama, and thriller, but there’s something about a horror movie taking place in a barren wasteland that works spectacularly well when pulled off with style – something 2017’s unsung gem Hostile managed masterfully.
seventeen.com
Is Netflix's The Watcher Based on a True Story?
Content warning: This article contains references to stalking some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Fresh off of the massive success of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix is back with another unbelievable true crime offering. This time, the streaming service is sharing the frightening tale of a young family who gets stalked by a mysterious neighbor after they move into their brand-new house in The Watcher. And yes, if there were any doubts, this seven-part series is indeed based on a true story.
dotesports.com
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
dotesports.com
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor
Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
dotesports.com
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
dotesports.com
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review: A galactic sequel with a lot of personality
When the Mario and Rabbid universes collided in the fall of 2017, no one quite knew what to expect from this combination. The strategy content was very familiar to past games of the genre with the appeal being that players could take on the game with a collection of characters from the Mario universe, with some Rabbids even cosplaying as their favorite characters.
dotesports.com
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
dotesports.com
The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams
The Guard from The Guard approves this message. They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.
dotesports.com
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
Popculture
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
dotesports.com
European Apex Legends loses one of its most beloved teams as Mande steps away from SCARZ
In the world of competitive Apex Legends, you won’t find more beloved competitors and streamers than Mande. Along with longtime teammates Taisheen and rpr, Mande had a reputation for being one of the most positive and fun-loving pros in the international Apex world. Unfortunately for fans, they won’t be...
Jeff Barnaby, Canadian Indigenous Director of ‘Rhymes for Young Ghouls’, Dies at 46
The Canadian Mi’gmaq filmmaker, best known for films such as 'Blood Quantum', has passed away after a battle with cancer. Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, best known for his Rhymes For Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum movies, has passed away. He was 46 years old. Barnaby, who was raised...
dotesports.com
VALORANT’s Ion 2.0 bundle promises a sleek ‘new era’ for your Vandal, Spectre, and more
The rumors are true; a new Ion bundle will arrive in VALORANT on Oct. 18, bringing back a beloved skin collection and applying it to new weapons with new variants to celebrate the start of Episode Five, Act Three. The team at Riot Games confirmed the Ion 2.0 bundle, also...
dotesports.com
League’s newest champion, K’Sante, pushes Riot’s diversity initiatives into a new era
For League of Legends (and really, Riot Games as a whole), diversity and inclusion have been propelled to the forefront over the last few years. Riot’s push to represent more cultures and peoples in its games has been amplified with its two premier titles, League and VALORANT, at the forefront.
dotesports.com
How to get 6 Dragon in TFT Set 7.5
Riot Games added a sixth breakpoint to the Teamfight Tactics Dragon trait in Set 7.5, providing ascension bonuses and a cool way to play Dragon vertical as an end-game comp. The Dragon trait in TFT Set 7.5 underwent several adjustments and reworks, compared to Set Seven. For the Mid-Set update, Riot changed the number of dragons players could have on the board, creating a vertical Dragon build within Uncharted Realms. A sixth breakpoint was then added, providing Ascension for all dragons. The cost of dragons was reduced. And then Scalescorn units were allowed to get played with dragons, allowing both traits to activate when played together on the same board.
