Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Simple plan: NAVI superstar s1mple signs 3-year extension
NAVI’s decorated CS:GO superstar and one of the game’s all-time great players, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, is staying with the organization for another three years after signing an extension, the org announced today. The GOAT contender, who is currently 25, will now stick with NAVI through the...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian jet ‘released missile’ near British plane in international airspace; Ukraine restricts power use
UK defence secretary says Russian aircraft released a missile near a British jet over the Black Sea; Ukrainians prepare for hours-long power outages
dotesports.com
Cloud9 reportedly replaced G2 Esports in VCT Americas league after Carlos controversy
As a result of a controversy surrounding former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez and his support of Andrew Tate, Cloud9 replaced G2 in the VALORANT Americas league, according to a Dexerto report. If true, Riot had apparently planned to exclude one of the most popular organizations in the world and...
Sporting News
Switzerland World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Swiss national football team roster
Switzerland have been procuring a reputation as giant slayers in recent times, so Brazil and co. beware: Murat Yakin's squad are back and in axe-swinging mood. The Swiss are often touted as underdogs going into major tournaments, owing to a perceived lack of star names — but make no mistake, this is a serious tournament team.
Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan
GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021.
Comments / 0