dotesports.com

Simple plan: NAVI superstar s1mple signs 3-year extension

NAVI’s decorated CS:GO superstar and one of the game’s all-time great players, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, is staying with the organization for another three years after signing an extension, the org announced today. The GOAT contender, who is currently 25, will now stick with NAVI through the...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 reportedly replaced G2 Esports in VCT Americas league after Carlos controversy

As a result of a controversy surrounding former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez and his support of Andrew Tate, Cloud9 replaced G2 in the VALORANT Americas league, according to a Dexerto report. If true, Riot had apparently planned to exclude one of the most popular organizations in the world and...
The Associated Press

Super League soccer company gets new CEO to revive plan

GENEVA (AP) — The Super League project that aims to revolutionize European soccer has hired a new top executive to steer a revived plan after a failed launch last year. German former television boss Bernd Reichart is the new CEO of A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company said Wednesday. The company worked with 12 elite clubs from Spain, England and Italy to create a breakaway league in April 2021.

