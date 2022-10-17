Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
WKTV
MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant
UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday. Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
Micron’s jobs: Tech giant would need engineers -- and an army of HVAC, assembly and machine workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – The giant computer chip fabrication plant that Micron Technology Inc. plans to build in Clay could create thousands of jobs, many which would require high-level scientific and engineering training. But those aren’t the only requirements for many of the 9,000 jobs the semiconductor maker says it’s...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
WKTV
New FAA approval will allow for advanced drone testing at NUAIR in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) can now be flown beyond visual line of sight following approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is big news for New York’s drone test site in Rome. NUAIR, which operates the site, can now fly the entire 50 miles along...
Hundreds of Amphenol Aerospace Workers on Strike in Sidney
Hundreds of workers at the Amphenol Aerospace plant in Delaware County have hit the picket line in a dispute over wages, sick leave and medical benefits. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1529 voted to go on strike on October 15, 2022. According to posts...
WKTV
Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Micron's $100 Billion Chip Plant to Create 50,000 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Semiconductor manufacturing company Micron plans to invest...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Highway Committee Approves Dropping Tipping Fees at Landfill for Cortland County IDA
During their meeting on Tuesday, October 11th the Cortland County Highway Committee voted unanimously to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site cleanup. The vote, which would remove the tipping fee to the Cortland County IDA that accumulated to $381,706.10. Hours of operation...
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
WKTV
SUNY Oneonta students help clean up Main Street
ONEONTA, N.Y. – 9 students from SUNY Oneonta, participated in the colleges first Sophomore Service Day on Saturday. From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. students washed the storefront windows of almost all the Main Street businesses. They did have help from 3 wresting team volunteers as well. These students...
WKTV
Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29. Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
WKTV
Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun
UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
WKTV
Gas prices on the rise across New York
Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
WKTV
First tournament scheduled as Nexus Center nears completion
Utica, N.Y.-- With the completion of the nexus center just a few weeks away, tournaments are already booked for the facility. The first tournament that's on the schedule provides a quick turnaround time from the building's completion date on November 4th. According to Carl Anesse, Chairman of the Upper Mohawk...
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
WKTV
New gym revealed at Utica Academy of Science Charter School
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Students at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School in Frankfort will enjoy a newly renovated gymnasium after the upgraded space was unveiled Wednesday morning. An $8.5 million expansion almost doubled the size of the campus to more than 100,000 square feet and included the addition...
