Utica, NY

WKTV

MVCC students tour Danfoss, manufacturing plant

UTICA, N.Y. – October is Manufactoring Month and to take part, MVCC students were treated to a tour of a local electronics manufacturing plant, Tuesday. Semikron-Danfoss, located in Marcy, gave the college students the chance to see firsthand, how the plant manufacturers silicon carbide power modules that are used in electric cars and airplanes.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New FAA approval will allow for advanced drone testing at NUAIR in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) can now be flown beyond visual line of sight following approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is big news for New York’s drone test site in Rome. NUAIR, which operates the site, can now fly the entire 50 miles along...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Civil Service Exam application extended to November

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – The next Civil Service exam for the position of Correction Officer has been set for Dec, 10. All applications must be submitted to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 on Nov. 4. There is a $25 fee, however in an effort to assist recruiting efforts, the owners of Mountain Ice Gel have pledged to reimburse everyone who signs up with A $25 gift card, which will be sent upon completion of the exam.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Micron's $100 Billion Chip Plant to Create 50,000 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Semiconductor manufacturing company Micron plans to invest...
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
WKTV

SUNY Oneonta students help clean up Main Street

ONEONTA, N.Y. – 9 students from SUNY Oneonta, participated in the colleges first Sophomore Service Day on Saturday. From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. students washed the storefront windows of almost all the Main Street businesses. They did have help from 3 wresting team volunteers as well. These students...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Bike and sewing machine collection in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection on Oct. 29. Anyone with a bicycle in repairable condition or portable sewing machine in working condition is urged to drop off along will a suggested donation to cover the shipping charges. All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided at the time of donation.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Food drive for The Utica Food Pantry has begun

UTICA, N.Y. – A food drive for The Utica Food Pantry is being held from Oct. 17 until Nov. 15. Anyone who wants to donate should drop off canned and non-perishable items at one of many locations including, Wisk Baking Company, Utica Hemp Co., Rocking Horse Tattoo, Music and More Records, Big Apple Music and Joeys @307.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Gas prices on the rise across New York

Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
WKTV

Free car care clinic in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

First tournament scheduled as Nexus Center nears completion

Utica, N.Y.-- With the completion of the nexus center just a few weeks away, tournaments are already booked for the facility. The first tournament that's on the schedule provides a quick turnaround time from the building's completion date on November 4th. According to Carl Anesse, Chairman of the Upper Mohawk...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New gym revealed at Utica Academy of Science Charter School

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Students at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School in Frankfort will enjoy a newly renovated gymnasium after the upgraded space was unveiled Wednesday morning. An $8.5 million expansion almost doubled the size of the campus to more than 100,000 square feet and included the addition...
FRANKFORT, NY

