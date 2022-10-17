Read full article on original website
wogx.com
'You were brake-checking me!': Dads shoot each other's daughters in Florida road rage, sheriff says
Two fathers are accused of shooting each other's young daughters during an apparent road rage incident in Florida. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are both facing attempted murder charges for the incident that unfolded near Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
News4Jax.com
Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
News4Jax.com
SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
Woman found dead in home, Jacksonville police uncertain if foul play involved
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated after a woman was found dead inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO reports they were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to the 2400 block of Pullman Avenue to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a call. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
State fire marshal’s office says someone purposely ignited explosive device outside family of 5′s Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a neighborhood crime alert for people living on and around Edison Street in the Lackawanna neighborhood. A family of five is lucky to be alive and still have a home after the state fire marshal said someone purposely ignited an explosive device in their driveway.
Child arrested for making threat to 'shoot up' Clay County High
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A child not affiliated with Clay High School has been charged after allegedly making a threat on Snapchat that referenced shooting up the school Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the child was charged with disrupting...
Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility
COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school
Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
Traffic: Crash on J. Turner Butler Blvd. near Kernan involving child in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is working a traffic crash on J. Turner Butler Boulevard eastbound, just after Kernan, involving critical injuries. Officials say this incident involves a car versus a pedestrian. JFRD says expect heavy delays in the area as multiple lanes are blocked.
Clay County sheriff addresses ‘racial propaganda,’ termination of lieutenant during Facebook Live
Sheriff Michelle Cook during a live Facebook video addressing the community.Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook went live on Facebook at approximately 9 p.m. Monday to calm social media rumors surrounding “hateful racial propaganda” and the termination of an agency lieutenant.
JSO: 30-year-old man shot and killed in Hogans Creek area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old man has died in the hospital after being shot on the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in the Hogans Creek area. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say multiple people are talking, but so far no arrests have been made. The shooting happening Tuesday night on Cleveland...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
First Coast News
wild941.com
News4Jax.com
Woman whose SUV was struck by cruiser that was in pursuit says she suffered broken foot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was hospitalized after suffering a broken foot when a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser crashed into her SUV during the pursuit of a stolen truck. Kathleen Holt has since been released from the hospital. She currently relies on crutches to get around.
News4Jax.com
17-year-old driver led police on chase down Roosevelt Boulevard, arrest report reveals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver who led police on an 8-mile chase last week from the Paxon area down Roosevelt Boulevard before he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Ortega is 17 years old, according to an arrest report. The report shows the driver, Marquis Felton, is facing a...
Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
