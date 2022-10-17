JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO