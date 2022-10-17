ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callahan, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News4Jax.com

Man shot at Cassat Avenue gas station following argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. At a news briefing, Sgt. B.L. Barnes with the JSO Violent Crimes Unit said police responded around 7 a.m. to a shooting at a gas station on Cassat Avenue near Interstate 10. Officers said they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said. Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Former officer arrested for introducing contraband into detention facility

COLUIMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Clayton Pyle, 37, a former detention officer, was arrested in Illinois after an investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s media release, Pyle was employed with Columbia County and worked at its detention facility. His job was terminated after he fled the state while he was on administrative leave.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

CCSO arrests 2 for disturbance near school

Two men were arrested Wednesday morning following a disturbance outside Eastside Elementary School in Lake City that led to the campus’s lockdown. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) press release, deputies arrested Tyrese Bradley, 21, and Ja’ Marion Terry, 19, following an incident outside the school.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating woman’s death at Grand Park home near elementary schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a Grand Park home Wednesday morning by other residents of the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO joined the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department around 10:40 a.m. at the house on Pullman Avenue. There are two schools within walking distance of the home — Susie Tolbert Elementary and RV Daniels Elementary. Neither school was placed on lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man fatally shot in Woodstock neighborhood identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was fatally shot in the Woodstock neighborhood was identified as 25-year-old Tyron Steward, according to the crime-fighting group MAD DADS. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was found shot around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Detroit and West Third streets.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Road Rage Leads To Two Dads Shooting Each Others Daughters

Two dads shot each others daughters during an incident that lasted for “several miles” and spanned two counties. William Hale, 35, and Frank Allison, 43, have both been charged after a road rage incident led to a shootout on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that the men have been charged with attempted murder.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Student arrested after posting social media threat aimed at Clay High School

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — School officials lifted a partial lockdown of Clay High School after two students were identified threatening the school via social media. According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, deputies were alerted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a social media post threatening the school. Police immediately began investigating the post, and Clay High School was placed on a partial lockdown.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

