Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bring back Boris’: division rages in Tories’ Essex heartlands
In one of Britain’s safest Tory seats, the women of Benfleet Methodist Church were opening their first “warm bank” a day after the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, warned that “decisions of eye-watering difficulty” lay ahead. “This town isn’t poor but there are people who are struggling...
Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD
Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
The Guardian view on Liz Truss and the Tories: it’s time to go | Editorial
Editorial: The prime minister has caused chaos in government and made Britain poorer. She must not be allowed to stay in office to do more harm
Tory MPs ordered to defeat Labour attempt to ban fracking or lose party whip
Conservative MPs have been ordered to defeat a Labour attempt to ban the return of fracking or be stripped of the party whip, ahead of a vote later.In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip has declared the clash “a confidence motion” – a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government itself.It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”A senior Labour source said that the decision offered a “two-for-one deal”...
Foreign Secretary warns Tories against ‘defenestrating’ another PM
The Foreign Secretary has warned restless Tory colleagues against “defenestrating” another Prime Minister as he suggested a leadership contest would neither win the hearts of the British public nor calm the markets.James Cleverly, a prominent supporter of Liz Truss throughout her campaign for the top job, insisted “the plan is not to make mistakes” but “they do happen”, after the PM’s authority was hammered by a raft of humiliating U-turns to quell the mini-budget turmoil.He said he understands why people are “frustrated” with the Tory leader, adding that dire polls for the party are obviously “disconcerting” for the Government.But he...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in modern history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?
Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
Liz Truss meets 1922 Committee chairman after acknowledging ‘difficult day’
Liz Truss has met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs as she battles an open revolt after a calamitous 24 hours.Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.One person in No 10 said Ms Truss was “taking the temperature” of Tory MPs with Sir Graham after the number publicly demanding her resignation doubled within just a couple of hours to a dozen after the chaotic scenes in the Commons that followed...
Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History
Liz Truss resigned as prime minister of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringEve of Milady Bridal Fall 2023Pnina Tornai Bridal Fall 2023 “I came into...
Mail+ poll suggests 72% of readers want Boris Johnson to return to lead Tories
The Mail+ readers have overwhelmingly backed Boris Johnson to return to No 10 if Liz Truss is ousted, a poll has shown. More than 7,800 readers had voted last night – and former PM Mr Johnson was head and shoulders above other MPs with 72 per cent of the vote.
‘Utter chaos’: what the papers say as Suella Braverman quits and Liz Truss faces more turmoil
The UK newspaper front pages cover a tumultuous day in politics with accusations of bullying in the Commons and the home secretary’s resignation
Johnny Mercer says Liz Truss laughed as she sacked him as veterans minister
Tory MP Johnny Mercer has said Liz Truss laughed at him when she sacked him as veterans minister, saying the move was a “gut punch” that cast him into depression.He also said the Prime Minister had lost authority by turning the Conservatives into a “libertarian” party and handing Labour a massive poll lead.The Plymouth Moor View MP said that in dismissing him, Ms Truss reneged on the promise she made during her Tory leadership campaign that veterans’ affairs would not be downgraded under her Government.I tried to shake it off, went home, got pissed, all those things you shouldn’t do,...
Liz Truss meets with chair of 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady amid growing calls to quit
The chair of the powerful Tory 1922 Committee is meeting Liz Truss in No 10, as pressure grows on him to advise her to quit.The prime minister was not scheduled to have a meeting with Graham Brady – but Downing Street confirmed he had been escorted in through the back door.The sudden talks come as the number of Tory MPs calling for Ms Truss to resign reached 13, following the meltdown of discipline over Wednesday night’s fracking vote.One cabinet minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, refused multiple times to say that she will survive until the next general election, as her authority...
Voices: As scenes of chaos swamped the Commons, I asked senior Tories one key question
Now what? I’ve gone one better than Boris Johnson, who wrote two alternative columns to try and work out if he supported Brexit or not. This is my fourth version, with every incarnation overtaken by events.First, I thought I’d write about how Vladimir Putin and the growing crisis in Russia might keep Liz Truss in office for a while longer. Then I honed in on fracking and the bizarre spectacle of Conservative MPs being whipped to vote against their own 2019 election manifesto. Finally, I thought I’d settled on the damage MPs fear Truss has done to their party....
The full list of MPs calling for Liz Truss to resign
A dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.Thursday morning saw six Tories – Sir Gary Streeter, Sheryll Murray, Miriam Catets, Steve Double, Henry Smith and Matthew Offord – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.They joined Crispin Blunt, who became the first Tory MP to publicly call for Ms Truss to resign on October 16, and five others who had already made their declarations before the chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday night.The full list of those who have said the PM should resign is as follows:– Crispin BluntReigate MP...
Read Suella Braverman’s scathing resignation letter in full as home secretary quits
Suella Braverman has quit as home secretary and hit out at Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership in a scathing resignation letter.The popular figure among the Tory right told Ms Truss she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and therefore was resigning. “I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely-coded dig at the prime minister whose mini-Budget sparked financial turmoil.Read Ms Braverman’s resignation letter in full below: Dear Prime Minister, It is with the greatest regret that I am choosing to tender my...
Hugh Grant says his ‘ex-army, Tory party member’ dad has said he’d vote Labour following Conservative chaos
Hugh Grant has said that his father is considering voting for Labour following a disastrous week in politics for the Tories.The Bridget Jones’s Diary star is a frequent critic of the Conservative party and has ramped up his criticism in recent months.On Wednesday (19 October), the Tories descended into further chaos as Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary following two data breaches within her office.However, the MP took aim at Truss in her resignation letter, accusing the government of breaking “key pledges” and “pretending we haven’t made mistakes”. She has been replaced by Grant Shapps, who Truss fired as...
‘I’m a fighter not a quitter’: Truss channels Peter Mandelson at PMQs
Recent Tory leaders also attempted to underline their fighting credentials as they reached the end of the line
Comments / 0