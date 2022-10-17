If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO