Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Yardbarker
Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"
Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
Draymond Green got an assist from Jordan Poole and the watching fans loved it.
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job
Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
NBA
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal
Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run.
TMZ.com
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut
Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
Yardbarker
Watch: Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas Got Emotional After A Reporter Recited Kevin Porter Jr.‘s “This Team Saved My Life”
The Houston Rockets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, but they still have a lot going for them. In one corner is Kevin Porter Jr., who has the potential to be a star despite a couple of concerning moments throughout his young career.
NBA
Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night
SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
Rozier scores 24 as Hornets rout youthful Spurs, 129-102
Terry Rozier had 24 points and six others scored in double figures as the Charlotte Hornets routed the San Antonio Spurs 129-102
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117
If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
NBA
Utah Jazz Sign Justin Zanik to Multi-Year Contract Extension
The Utah Jazz have signed General Manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension. “My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”
NBA
ESPN's Nick Friedell on Brooklyn Nets, season opener | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who covers the Nets for the network. Friedell (7:50) discusses the team mending fences after a stormy offseason and how ready they are for this first game, Brooklyn’s expectations for this season, under the radar Nets contributors, and how important team relationships are to their future.
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans
The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
