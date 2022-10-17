ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
Yardbarker

Wilt Chamberlain Said Playing In Boston Garden Was Like: "Going To One Of The Old Roman Amphitheaters Where They Threw The Christians To The Lions"

Wilt Chamberlain vs. Bill Russell is one of the most iconic rivalries that the NBA has ever seen. While the ultimate rivalry between Bill and Wilt became one-sided due to the incredible championship success that Russell had with his Boston Celtics. While Chamberlain won a title with 2 different teams, his 2 career titles don't even come close to Russell's 11.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Greg Oden’s latest job

Former Ohio State standout Greg Oden did not have the NBA career that he had hoped for due to some debilitating knee injuries, but it appears he is sticking around the game of basketball. A picture of Oden appearing on the Butler Bulldogs coaching staff surfaced on social media Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBA

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero posterizes player in NBA debut

Despite the Orlando Magic's season opener at the Detroit Pistons ending in a 113-109 loss, it's safe to say that 2021-22 Duke basketball one-and-done forward Paolo Banchero had an encouraging start to his NBA career on Wednesday night. RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history Sure, ...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Cavaliers Sign Mamadi Diakite to a Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-mah-dee dee-ah-KEE-tay) to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Diakite (6-9, 224) appeared in all four preseason games for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.25 steals and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night

SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA

Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, 76ers 117

If you believe Opening Nights are for statements, then the Boston Celtics just made one Tuesday night. Boston tipped off the NBA season at TD Garden by celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Russell and by taking it to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics turned a close game into a double-digit lead late in the third quarter by rattling off a 13-4 run, and they never looked back from there.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Utah Jazz Sign Justin Zanik to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Utah Jazz have signed General Manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension. “My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

ESPN's Nick Friedell on Brooklyn Nets, season opener | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi are joined by ESPN’s Nick Friedell, who covers the Nets for the network. Friedell (7:50) discusses the team mending fences after a stormy offseason and how ready they are for this first game, Brooklyn’s expectations for this season, under the radar Nets contributors, and how important team relationships are to their future.
NBA

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Better season start a priority for New Orleans

The first three seasons of Brandon Ingram’s tenure in New Orleans have seen the Pelicans generally play their best basketball after the All-Star break, as was the case in 2021-22 during a memorable run to the postseason. The problem has been that the club also put itself in a bad spot by struggling out of the gate, with 15-game records of 6-9, 5-10 and 2-13, respectively. The first of those records – in 2019-20 –eventually plummeted to 6-22 following a 13-game losing streak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy