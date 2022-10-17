Celtics unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms honoring Bill Russell

Boston will wear the uniforms in Tuesday's season opener.

The Boston Celtics 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform. Photo by Keith Sliney

The Celtics revealed a new-look “City Edition” uniform on Monday that carries multiple references to the late Bill Russell.

Boston announced that the team will wear the special uniforms during Tuesday’s season-opener at TD Garden against the 76ers, as well as 10 other times in total over the course of the year (honoring the 11 championships won by Russell and the Celtics of his era).

The “City Edition” uniforms pay homage to Russell in several ways. His retired No. 6 is included on the shorts and jersey, and the font on the front is an homage to Slade’s Bar & Grill (a longtime Boston establishment once owned by Russell).

In addition, 11 diamonds line each side of the uniform as another reference to the championships Russell won with the Celtics.

Russell, who died in July at the age of 88, will have his life and legacy honored by the team this season “through a variety of celebrations, including tribute games, dedicated uniform, and an on-court commemoration,” according to a Celtics press release.