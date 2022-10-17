Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 8 of 2022 fall season

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the Week 8 slate of games across the "Gem State."

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to brandonwalton@u.boisestate.edu or todd@scorebooklive.com .

Bradley Belnap, Marsh Valley QB: Threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 81 and two more scores on the ground in a 41-21 upset of No. 6 South Fremont.

Rylan Binford, Homedale RB: Hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass and took a kickoff 83 yards to the house in a 42-14 win over Fruitland that clinched the Trojans a fifth straight 3A SRV title.

Jake Bustamante, Post Falls RB: Finished with 164 rushing yards on 29 carries and the decisive 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as the Trojans locked up the No. 1 seed from the 5A Inland Empire with a victory over Coeur d'Alene.

Daniel Carrillo, Nampa RB: Powered the Bulldogs to one of the biggest wins in program history with 38 carries for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 23-14 win over reigning 5A SIC champion, Mountain View.

Jake Longson, Eagle QB: Completed 11-of-14 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 75 yards and a score on the ground in a 41-14 win over Borah.

Ry Fullerton, Emmett RB: Ran for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 21-20 win over Vallivue that secured a third consecutive 4A postseason berth - a program first.

Jaxon Grimmett, Blackfoot QB: Went 16-of-22 for 282 yards and six touchdowns - all in the first half - in a 44-14 win over Idaho Falls.

Ty Hirrlinger, Sugar-Salem WR: Racked up seven catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while having nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 56-6 win over No. 7 Teton.

Jackson Lathen, Lewiston RB: On a bum ankle, Lathen piled up 190 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries in a 42-31 win over Lake City.

Teague Matthews, Rockland QB: Accounted for nine touchdowns himself, including six and more than 400 yards through the air, in a 70-20 win over Watersprings.

Blayne Meyer, Horseshoe Bend RB : Totaled 400 yards and four touchdowns himself, including 255 and three scores on the ground, in a 42-38 win over Tri-Valley.

Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly RB: Racked up 202 rushing yards and a couple of touchdowns as the Knights clinched their first 4A SIC title since 2018 in a 37-7 win over Columbia.

Noah West-Baranco, Melba WR : Chalked up four receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout of New Plymouth.