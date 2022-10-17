ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman Says Oz Isn't From Pennsylvania, And His Donors Certainly Aren't

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Much has been said this election cycle of the accusations that Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is not actually from Pennsylvania, and this notion now seems to be backed up by donor information.

Oz, who rose to prominence as a TV host and medical personality, is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. He faces stiff competition from the Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

One of the primary talking points that Fetterman has latched onto is the fact that Oz does not actually appear to live in Pennsylvania, which the progressive Democrat has used to accuse his opponent of being out of touch with voters in the state. While Oz attended medical school and holds a medical license in Pennsylvania, records obtained by outlets like ABC 27 News show that his longtime residence has been in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

This out-of-state accusation appears to be backed up by the types of campaign donations that Oz has received so far. According to the online database Open Secrets, over three-quarters of Oz's campaign donations, 76.4 percent, have come from out-of-state donors, compared to 23.6 percent from in-state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJcBi_0icIE2LM00
Above, a shot of Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2016. A steep three-quarters of Oz's Senate campaign donations have come from out-of-state donors. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

For a heated race like Fetterman vs. Oz, taking place in a major swing state and with national implications, it is not uncommon for candidates to draw heavier interest from donors across the country. Fetterman's campaign has also raised more from such donors, but to a much less proportionate degree, indicating that Oz's campaign has resonated less with Pennsylvania residents.

According to Open Secrets, 55.2 percent of Fetterman's donations are from out-of-state, compared to 44.8 percent from in-state. Fetterman has also significantly outraised Oz, according to the site's data.

Fetterman, who rose to national prominence in 2020 when he was outspoken in opposition to former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, has run what many have deemed a culturally savvy campaign, utilizing internet culture and memes to level attacks against Oz. In addition to questioning Oz's residence, Fetterman has also targeted his opponent's wealth, which he claims puts Oz even further out of touch with voters.

Oz's attempts to attack Fetterman have been less consistently successful, though he has recently landed some that have stuck. These have included raising questions about Fetterman's health in the wake of a stroke he suffered while campaigning, and his allegedly light schedule as the state's lieutenant governor.

While Fetterman's lead has narrowed in recent weeks, polling database FiveThirtyEight still gives him a 5.7-point lead over Oz.

Newsweek reached out to both the Fetterman and Oz campaigns for comment.

Comments / 83

Red and Green
2d ago

Groceries are up 40% gas prices are going up heating is going up and all John Fetterman can come up with is that Dr. Oz is not from Pennsylvania doesn’t sound like he is focused on the issues here in Pennsylvania

Reply
36
Kempka
2d ago

I'll take an America First transplant anyday over a dangerous, homegrown, authoritarian Marxist extremist any day of the week.

Reply
21
Guy Bloom
2d ago

Got to vote my wallet and go with Oz. Can't afford to have Fetterman, Bernie, Shapiro and Bidenflation stealing my earnings.

Reply
20
Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs

On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new and exciting places to discover, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are suitable for people of all ages so they are great option, no matter who you are traveling with. On top of that, you'll find something for everybody at any of these places, no matter how you prefer to spend your time on holidays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter's handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.The GOP's filing late Sunday went straight to the state Supreme Court, with barely three weeks left before Election Day. The court does not have to take up the lawsuit."The time for the Court to act is now," lawyers for the Republican Party told the justices in the lawsuit.The effort by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Colleagues Say Trump-Endorsed Pennsylvania Candidate Is a ‘Dangerous’ Phony

Former peers, co-workers and students are rallying together to warn that Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is a “dangerous” religious zealot who is “not fit for office.” Mastriano, a prominent Christian nationalist, has gone all-in on Trump’s Stop the Steal ideology, asserting that if he wins he’ll decertify voting machines or even “correct” future election results. He’s also known for bussing more than 100 protesters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to “seize the power.” Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of U.S. Army War College where Mastriano taught, said he doesn’t “deserve our trust or support.” A University of New Brunswick professor who advised Mastriano on his doctoral dissertation called him a dangerous zealot with a “post-fact” worldview, and a graduate history student accused Mastriano, a historian, of publishing works that were pure fabrications. “I didn’t want to look back on this moment in time and regret a decision to stay silent,” Biddle told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1003M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy