Fetterman Says Oz Isn't From Pennsylvania, And His Donors Certainly Aren't

Much has been said this election cycle of the accusations that Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is not actually from Pennsylvania, and this notion now seems to be backed up by donor information.

Oz, who rose to prominence as a TV host and medical personality, is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey. He faces stiff competition from the Democratic nominee, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

One of the primary talking points that Fetterman has latched onto is the fact that Oz does not actually appear to live in Pennsylvania, which the progressive Democrat has used to accuse his opponent of being out of touch with voters in the state. While Oz attended medical school and holds a medical license in Pennsylvania, records obtained by outlets like ABC 27 News show that his longtime residence has been in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

This out-of-state accusation appears to be backed up by the types of campaign donations that Oz has received so far. According to the online database Open Secrets, over three-quarters of Oz's campaign donations, 76.4 percent, have come from out-of-state donors, compared to 23.6 percent from in-state.

Above, a shot of Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2016. A steep three-quarters of Oz's Senate campaign donations have come from out-of-state donors. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

For a heated race like Fetterman vs. Oz, taking place in a major swing state and with national implications, it is not uncommon for candidates to draw heavier interest from donors across the country. Fetterman's campaign has also raised more from such donors, but to a much less proportionate degree, indicating that Oz's campaign has resonated less with Pennsylvania residents.

According to Open Secrets, 55.2 percent of Fetterman's donations are from out-of-state, compared to 44.8 percent from in-state. Fetterman has also significantly outraised Oz, according to the site's data.

Fetterman, who rose to national prominence in 2020 when he was outspoken in opposition to former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, has run what many have deemed a culturally savvy campaign, utilizing internet culture and memes to level attacks against Oz. In addition to questioning Oz's residence, Fetterman has also targeted his opponent's wealth, which he claims puts Oz even further out of touch with voters.

Oz's attempts to attack Fetterman have been less consistently successful, though he has recently landed some that have stuck. These have included raising questions about Fetterman's health in the wake of a stroke he suffered while campaigning, and his allegedly light schedule as the state's lieutenant governor.

While Fetterman's lead has narrowed in recent weeks, polling database FiveThirtyEight still gives him a 5.7-point lead over Oz.

Newsweek reached out to both the Fetterman and Oz campaigns for comment.