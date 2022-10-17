Read full article on original website
Related
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
N.J. man sentenced to 22 years in prison for parking lot killing
A Carteret man — who is facing charges for allegedly killing a fellow inmate at the Essex County jail — was sentenced to 22 years in state prison in a separate killing in a Union County parking lot, authorities said. Ashton Barthelus shot and killed Andy Rozelien, 29,...
2 North Hudson men face federal indictment in armed bank robbery
Two Hudson County men, one from Union City and the other from West New York, were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery of less than $1,500 from a Union City bank earlier this year. Juan Jimenez, 23, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, were previously...
7 charged in N.J. home invasion after 4-month investigation, prosecutor says
Seven New Jersey residents have been charged with participating in an armed home invasion and robbery in Bergen County four months ago. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. on June 28 to a home in Saddle Brook after a report that armed intruders entered a home and robbed the occupants.
hudsontv.com
Two Hudson County Men Indicted For Armed Bank Robbery In Union City 6 Months Ago
NEWARK, N.J. – A federal grand jury today indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City, New Jersey, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Juan Jimenez, 23, of Union City, New Jersey, and Nicholas Seda-Corales, 24, of West New York, New Jersey,...
Officials: 2 men held up NJ bank; 1 blocked exit as other rummaged through teller drawers
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced a federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City.
Accused Edison cops suspended without pay, after collecting $1.4M amid stalled prosecution
More than two years and $1.4 million later, four accused Edison police officers have been placed on unpaid suspensions after authorities revived their long-stalled prosecution. On Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced new indictments against those officers, who are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars through no-show...
wrnjradio.com
1 wanted, 1 arrested after Morris County drug invesitgation
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – One person was arrested and another remains after a Morris County drug investigation, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. Following a two-month investigation, on October 11, members of both Task Forces, the Dover Police Department, the Roxbury Police Department, the Wharton Police Department, and the Morristown Police Department participated in an operation targeted at the drug distribution of drugs by Maurice Nobles, 35, of Wharton Borough and Tyson McCoy, 41, of Dover, Carroll said.
Man held imitation handgun when officer fatally shot him, document shows
The man a Paterson police officer shot last week on Van Houten Street had a Florida address and was holding what investigators later found was an imitation handgun, a state Attorney General’s Office document shows. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, Florida, died at the scene of the Oct. 10,...
longisland.com
Father-and-Son Owners of Orange County Car Dealership Sentenced for Fraud
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that SAAED MOSLEM and his father MEHDI MOSLEM were sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 40 months in prison, respectively, for defrauding their lenders and the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”). The defendants were previously found guilty of multiple offenses following a two-and-a-half-week jury trial in June 2021. U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel imposed the sentence in White Plains federal court.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Bronx man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from the Bronx was injured in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 1st Avenue and East 19th Street at around 2:51 a.m. Police arrived at the scene, but did not find the victim. He had arrived at St. Mary’s...
News 12
Prosecutor: Teacher accused of secretly filming underclothing of female students
A Sussex County teacher is facing charges for allegedly filming his female students’ underclothing. Michael F. Wagner, 39, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and third-degree invasion of privacy. Wagner taught at Pope John High School in Sparta.
Police In Yonkers Investigating 3 Overdose Deaths That May Be Linked To Fentanyl
Police are investigating three overdose deaths suspected to have resulted from fentanyl in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, the Yonkers Police Department said it learned of three apparent overdose deaths that may have been connected to the same source of heroin, which is believed to have been laced with fentanyl.
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at Victim
BRONX - Police released surveillance video of a suspect in the brutal o killing of a man in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx. The victim was shot and then run over by gunman’s car.
Ex-con, 40, shot to death on Bronx street
An early-morning shooting on Wednesday killed a 40-year-old ex-con on a Bronx street, police said. The victim was shot in the chest near E. 216th St. and White Plains Road in Williamsbridge about 3:30 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear but ...
3 teens stabbed in fight near NJ high school: police
Three teens were hospitalized Monday after they were stabbed in a brawl near a New Jersey high school.
Reported shooting threat leads to Jersey City man being charged with loaded gun: police
Jersey City police responding to the area of Chopin Court and Montgomery Street on reports of a group of men threatening to shoot people arrested one man and recovered a loaded handgun, authorities said. According to police radio transmissions, multiple people called police at 6:25 p.m. to report that seven...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1