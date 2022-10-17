ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WTHR

Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – October 18, 2022

“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre’s production of “Rent” runs through Oct. 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org. ‘Careless Love’
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Heartland Church Fall Fest is on the way

Heartland Church is hosting its third annual Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 14900 126th St in Fishers. It’s an outdoor trunk or treat festival, according to Associate Pastor, Nick Scheske. During the event, families and friends will drive to a parking lot on...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll

A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Current Publishing

Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and Stylish Carmel Living Room

Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s owners were ready to transform their dated living room into a modern and sophisticated space. The nondistinctive fireplace now makes a sophisticated statement, with chic floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom gas insert for easy operation. Grass cloth wallpaper pairs perfectly with...
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18

Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque

The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night

The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Humane Society raises $12,500 for veterans program

The Humane Society for Hamilton County raised $12,500 from its seventh annual Ruff Ride Oct. 1 that will go toward supporting the organization’s Pets Healing Vets program. The event, which is a joint partnership between the humane society, Harley-Davidison of Indianapolis and Indiana Widows Sons, brought more than 100 riders and passengers to raise money for the heroes of our nation and animals waiting to find their homes, according to a news release. Participants in the Ruff Ride also received a tour of the humane society and were followed by a police escort as they went on a scenic ride through Hamilton County, the release said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

New behavior therapy center opens

For Fishers resident Camille Harris, the dream of opening her own therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now her reality. Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy at 11903 East Welland St. in Indianapolis began accepting clients Sept. 6 for its behavioral therapy practices. Harris’ lifelong dream came to fruition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy