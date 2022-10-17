Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – October 18, 2022
“The Addams Family” runs through Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre’s production of “Rent” runs through Oct. 22 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org. ‘Careless Love’
Current Publishing
Heartland Church Fall Fest is on the way
Heartland Church is hosting its third annual Fall Fest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 14900 126th St in Fishers. It’s an outdoor trunk or treat festival, according to Associate Pastor, Nick Scheske. During the event, families and friends will drive to a parking lot on...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
Current Publishing
Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and Stylish Carmel Living Room
Built in 1992 in downtown Carmel, this home’s owners were ready to transform their dated living room into a modern and sophisticated space. The nondistinctive fireplace now makes a sophisticated statement, with chic floor-to-ceiling tile and a custom gas insert for easy operation. Grass cloth wallpaper pairs perfectly with...
Current Publishing
Happy Barktoberfest: Annual event at Asa Bales Park benefits Humane Society for Hamilton County
October isn’t just for football and Halloween, as dog owners and their faithful companions recently enjoyed a day out for a good cause at Barktoberfest at Asa Bales Park in Westfield. The sixth annual event held Oct. 8 at the park brought a variety of dogs, ranging from pitbulls,...
indyschild.com
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center, Nov. 18
Magic of Lights is a dazzling drive-through experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters created with the latest LED technology. Experience the light displays from the comfort and safety of your car as you wind through the sparkling path of Noblesville’s favorite holiday tradition. One carload, one price. At...
Current Publishing
Islamic Life Center to hold groundbreaking Oct. 29 for Carmel mosque
The Al Salam Foundation will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 29 to celebrate the beginning of construction of the Islamic Life Center, which is set to be complete by the fall of 2024. The mosque will be built on 15 acres at 14120 Shelborne Rd. in northwest Carmel. It will...
readthereporter.com
Carmel sets trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night
The City of Carmel has announced that the official hours of trick or treating in the city will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Homes welcoming trick or treaters should turn on their porch lights. If you do not wish to receive trick or treaters or have run out of candy, please turn off your porch lights.
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," she said.
Current Publishing
Humane Society raises $12,500 for veterans program
The Humane Society for Hamilton County raised $12,500 from its seventh annual Ruff Ride Oct. 1 that will go toward supporting the organization’s Pets Healing Vets program. The event, which is a joint partnership between the humane society, Harley-Davidison of Indianapolis and Indiana Widows Sons, brought more than 100 riders and passengers to raise money for the heroes of our nation and animals waiting to find their homes, according to a news release. Participants in the Ruff Ride also received a tour of the humane society and were followed by a police escort as they went on a scenic ride through Hamilton County, the release said.
Current Publishing
New behavior therapy center opens
For Fishers resident Camille Harris, the dream of opening her own therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now her reality. Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy at 11903 East Welland St. in Indianapolis began accepting clients Sept. 6 for its behavioral therapy practices. Harris’ lifelong dream came to fruition...
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy
INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
Chicken Salad Chick's Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, invites customers to join them in honoring Veterans during the Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11! All Veterans and Active Military will receive a FREE Chick Special and Drink (includes any scoop, sandwich, plus 1 scoop, side item, or cup of soup and regular fountain drink). This offer is valid at all five Indiana locations on November 11, 2022, for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Whitestown and Avon residents can now expect to see Chicken Salad Chick in their neighborhoods—new locations set to open late Fall 2022.
Current Publishing
Gravel warriors: Local cyclists take on challenge of The Rift 200K race in Iceland
A competitive cyclist for approximately 25 years, Matt Tanner started racing on gravel in the fall of 2021. By July, the 48-year-old Carmel resident had competed in one of the most challenging and grueling races, The Rift Gravel Race in Iceland, a 200 kilometer, or 125-mile, race. Tanner said much...
WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
Current Publishing
A buzz-free good time: County’s first alcohol-free bar set to open in Fishers next spring
Memento Zero Proof Lounge is set to open its doors in March 2023 at 8701 E. 116th St. in the First Internet Bank Building, located across the street from the Nickel Plate District. The lounge will feature non-alcoholic beer, wine, espresso-based drinks and craft mocktails designed, mixed and served by their staff mixologist.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Coldest night of the season Wednesday night
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a cold week so far and the coldest night of the week and the season is forecast tonight with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Another freeze warning is in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Thursday. Here are a few...
Comments / 0