The Humane Society for Hamilton County raised $12,500 from its seventh annual Ruff Ride Oct. 1 that will go toward supporting the organization’s Pets Healing Vets program. The event, which is a joint partnership between the humane society, Harley-Davidison of Indianapolis and Indiana Widows Sons, brought more than 100 riders and passengers to raise money for the heroes of our nation and animals waiting to find their homes, according to a news release. Participants in the Ruff Ride also received a tour of the humane society and were followed by a police escort as they went on a scenic ride through Hamilton County, the release said.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO