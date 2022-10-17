Kourtney Kardashian Ready To 'Mosh' As 'Rockstar World Tour Wife'

Photo: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready to "mosh" as she gears up to support Travis Barker and blink-182 as they prepare to head out on the road for a massive world tour following the band's long-awaited reunion.

The Poosh founder showed off her excitement for her husband's upcoming tour by repping his band in a post shared on her Instagram over the weekend. In the photos, Kardashian is wearing an oversized black hoodie with "blink-182" written in white on the front, with the opening lyrics of their hit song "I Miss You" scrawled on the back. She completed her look with a long fishnet-type skirt, black boots, and dark sunglasses. She also shared blink's reunion tour poster as well as their newest single "Edging," which dropped Friday (October 14).

"Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛," she captioned the photos. "Getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤"

Barker himself caught wind of the post and quickly took to the comments to let his wife know that "tour life [is] lookin good on you." The couple's friend and rocker Avril Lavigne also shared her thoughts in the comments, leaving behind four fire emojis as she told Kardashian she was looking "hot."

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot (several times) earlier this year, ending with a lavish Italian ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Since their nuptials, they've also shared peeks into their relationship on The Kardashians, including a difficult journey with IVF that she has recently revealed she felt "pushed into doing."