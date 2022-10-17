Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
dotesports.com
How to solve Prof. Backpack’s Riddle of the Temple in Sunrise Temple
In Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the first world you’ll land on will be Beacon Beach, where the benevolent demi-god Augie reigns. The beacon at this beach has been snuffed out, however, and players will need to dive deep into Sunrise Temple to find and solve the mysteries of this planet. One of these mysteries involves a set of sculptures meant to tell Augie and his brother, Perfectus’s, story.
dotesports.com
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
dotesports.com
How to get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley
There’s a new kind of soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley and it’s tripping a lot of players up on how to find it. Those who started their adventures with Scar today after the first fall update are having a lot of trouble finding the resource. Players who are...
dotesports.com
Pokémon Sword and Shield begins special Max Raid Battle Event featuring The Crown Tundra
A new Max Raid Battle event is headed to Pokémon Sword and Shield and it will give players a chance to encounter two legendary Pokémon. This event, which will run through the weekend, is inspired by The Crown Tundra DLC and will feature battles with Glastrier and Spectrier. While you won’t have a chance to catch these Pokémon you will get some special rewards for taking them on.
dotesports.com
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dotesports.com
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League
Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
dotesports.com
‘No one was chill’: Entity panicked during Royal Never Give Up’s most surprising move at TI11
Dota 2 fans were treated to one of the longest matches in the game’s history on The International main stage yesterday. The elimination match between Entity and Royal Never Give Up turned out to be a 107-minute-long thriller as both teams were only a single match away from bidding farewell to their TI11 dreams.
dotesports.com
TenZ sets higher bar for himself in VALORANT: ‘I think I have a lot more to show’ in VCT 2023
During this VALORANT offseason period before VCT 2023, the partnered teams playing in free agency have slowly begun showing their hands. Cloud9 thinks it’s got the best hand after picking up yay and Zellsis, while 100T is playing it somewhat safe with an easy duelist upgrade in Cryocells. Meanwhile,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch players hate OW2’s battle pass so much they’re asking for loot boxes to come back
Season one of the premium battle pass for Overwatch 2 instantly unlocks the latest support hero—Kiriko—five Legendary skins, the Cyber Demon Genji Mythic skin, and a 20 percent XP boost for the remainder of the season. Initially poorly received in the Overwatch 2 community, the battle pass system continues to be under fire.
dotesports.com
All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction. This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different...
dotesports.com
‘It was an honest mistake’: Riot admits the Worlds 2022 event pass is a worse deal than the previous editions
To celebrate the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Riot Games shipped the Worlds 2022 event in the game. As part of this event, you can complete limited-time missions, collect Worlds tokens, and use them to buy Prestige skins, chromas, and icons. Although the Riot devs reworked the token grinding system for the pass, the community is still deeply unhappy with the event when compared to the 2019, 2020, and 2021 editions.
Comments / 0