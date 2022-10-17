Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Current Publishing
New behavior therapy center opens
For Fishers resident Camille Harris, the dream of opening her own therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now her reality. Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy at 11903 East Welland St. in Indianapolis began accepting clients Sept. 6 for its behavioral therapy practices. Harris’ lifelong dream came to fruition...
Current Publishing
Zionsville Community Schools superintendent named Outstanding Educator of the Year
Zionsville Community Schools Supt. Scott Robison has been named the 2022 Lorin A. Burt Outstanding Educator of the Year by the Indiana School Boards Association. With his retirement on the horizon, he said he has had time to reflect on his 38-year career in education, including the last 16 years he has served as superintendent of ZCS.
Inside Indiana Business
IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building
Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
WLFI.com
Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
Parents stunned by Zionsville school board candidate's comment on Nazis
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Hilary Heffernan is paying close attention to the school board race in Zionsville. Her kids attend Zionsville schools. "What my kids learn on the day-to-day is important. Not just reading and writing, but I come from a place where diversity, equality, and inclusion are super important," she said.
Current Publishing
An inside look: MFG Day helps area students get glimpse into manufacturing sector
More than 300 students got an inside look at the manufacturing sector Oct. 7 during MFG Day, which was designed to showcase related careers to the next generation of workers. MFG Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute and supported by the National Association of Manufacturers, was held Oct. 7 and brought 315 students to the INDEX Corporation in Noblesville, where students got a tour of the facility. The company is a machining manufacturer and employs 70 people in Noblesville, said John Huntzer, marketing coordinator with INDEX Corporation.
wrtv.com
Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive
HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Current Publishing
Spokenote plans new headquarters in Fishers
Spokenote LLC, a technology company, is expected to move into its headquarters in the Techway Building located 8933 Technology Dr. near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers by the end of the year. The company has announced plans to create 300 new jobs by the end of 2026. Since the...
readthereporter.com
Fishers One: HSE administration continues to fail community with investigation summary
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
buildingindiana.com
SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact
SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
HHC Board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case
The Board of Trustees for the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County declined to halt a federal lawsuit Tuesday that many fear would diminish the civil rights of patients in public facilities, specifically for those using Medicaid in government-owned, long-term care facilities. Over two dozen activists and lawmakers pushed the board to drop the […] The post HHC Board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
agdaily.com
Things can be rough in parts of Indy. Take care of yourself at convention
AGDAILY has had staff attend the National FFA Convention & Expo ever since the publication launched in 2016. Indianapolis has always been a fun and welcoming place, where caution is always prudent (this is a big city, after all), but the atmosphere never felt threatening or outright hostile. So it...
indianapublicradio.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players earlier this month. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student...
Current Publishing
High speed shift: Zionsville Community High School grad makes a career of his passion for auto racing
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the popular discussion site Reddit sparked a career shift for DJ Clark, a 2009 Zionsville Community High School graduate. He decided in 2020 he wasn’t entirely fulfilled by his day job, so he began pursuing a career related to his lifelong passion for auto racing.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Current Publishing
Carmel parks board president to run for at-large city council seat
The president of the Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board has announced he will run for an at-large seat on the Carmel City Council in 2023. Rich Taylor has served on the parks board for 12 years and has been president for five years. He has also previously served as board president of the Rotary Club of Carmel and is a past board member of the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation.
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Current Publishing
City council begins redistricting process to address growth in central, west Carmel
The Carmel City Council took the first step toward redrawing its council districts by approving a resolution Oct. 17 setting guidelines for the process. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which added two district seats to the legislative body. It is going through the redistricting process again because state law requires municipalities to do so two years after a U.S. census.
Current Publishing
Stehr announces bid for Zionsville mayor
John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist and longtime Zionsville resident, announced his intention Oct. 18 to run for Zionsville mayor. A press release stated that Stehr, who will seek the Republican nomination, launched an exploratory committee in August. The incumbent mayor is Emily Styron, a Democrat. Since his retirement from...
Comments / 0