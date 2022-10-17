ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

New behavior therapy center opens

For Fishers resident Camille Harris, the dream of opening her own therapy center for children on the autism spectrum is now her reality. Mindful Pieces Behavior Therapy at 11903 East Welland St. in Indianapolis began accepting clients Sept. 6 for its behavioral therapy practices. Harris’ lifelong dream came to fruition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IU to break ground on new School of Medicine building

Indiana University will Wednesday break ground on a $230 million medical education and research building in downtown Indianapolis. The 11-story building, which will total more than 325,000 square feet, is the largest construction project in the history of the IU School of Medicine and will be the first new classroom space in Indy since the 1950s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Oldest campus building at Purdue University set for renovations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's oldest campus building is slated for renovations. A $47 million project will transform University Hall into a front door for Purdue and the College of Liberal Arts. Most of the building's classrooms and offices will be converted into open-concept study spaces. "When...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

An inside look: MFG Day helps area students get glimpse into manufacturing sector

More than 300 students got an inside look at the manufacturing sector Oct. 7 during MFG Day, which was designed to showcase related careers to the next generation of workers. MFG Day, an initiative of The Manufacturing Institute and supported by the National Association of Manufacturers, was held Oct. 7 and brought 315 students to the INDEX Corporation in Noblesville, where students got a tour of the facility. The company is a machining manufacturer and employs 70 people in Noblesville, said John Huntzer, marketing coordinator with INDEX Corporation.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Experts say school board elections are becoming more competitive

HAMILTON COUNTY— Election season is upon us, and some of the most talked about races on social media are school boards. When you drive through either Noblesville or Carmel, signs supporting certain candidates can be seen everywhere. Experts that study campaigns and elections like Laura Wilson say these races are getting more competitive than in years past.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way

Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Spokenote plans new headquarters in Fishers

Spokenote LLC, a technology company, is expected to move into its headquarters in the Techway Building located 8933 Technology Dr. near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers by the end of the year. The company has announced plans to create 300 new jobs by the end of 2026. Since the...
FISHERS, IN
buildingindiana.com

SHEIN Facility to Generate $175M Per Year in Economic Impact

SHEIN, a global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, announced the results of a study conducted by Kyle Anderson, Ph.D., an economist at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, of the impact of the company’s new warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana on the economy of Boone County, Indiana, as well as surrounding counties. Findings state that the facility will generate $175 million per year to the local Whitestown, Indianapolis-area economy, once fully operational, and will include the creation of more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022 and more than 1,400 by the end of 2025.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

HHC Board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case

The Board of Trustees for the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County declined to halt a federal lawsuit Tuesday that many fear would diminish the civil rights of patients in public facilities, specifically for those using Medicaid in government-owned, long-term care facilities.  Over two dozen activists and lawmakers pushed the board to drop the […] The post HHC Board ignores protesters, takes no action on Medicaid case appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel parks board president to run for at-large city council seat

The president of the Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board has announced he will run for an at-large seat on the Carmel City Council in 2023. Rich Taylor has served on the parks board for 12 years and has been president for five years. He has also previously served as board president of the Rotary Club of Carmel and is a past board member of the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

City council begins redistricting process to address growth in central, west Carmel

The Carmel City Council took the first step toward redrawing its council districts by approving a resolution Oct. 17 setting guidelines for the process. The council last redistricted in 2018 after becoming a second-class city, which added two district seats to the legislative body. It is going through the redistricting process again because state law requires municipalities to do so two years after a U.S. census.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Stehr announces bid for Zionsville mayor

John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist and longtime Zionsville resident, announced his intention Oct. 18 to run for Zionsville mayor. A press release stated that Stehr, who will seek the Republican nomination, launched an exploratory committee in August. The incumbent mayor is Emily Styron, a Democrat. Since his retirement from...
ZIONSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy