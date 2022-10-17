ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money

The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds

COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
MANHATTAN, NY
Big Frog 104

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ccnycampus.org

Meet the East Village's Newest Thrift Store: It's "An Experience."

Nick Norman is the owner of Thrift NYC located on 14th street in Manhattan. He’s a man of many personas. An average day for him consists of eating four eggs, working out, and posing for a photoshoot. By 11 am he rips open clothing shipments and bargains prices with customers at his vintage clothing store. Nick barely has time to blink, but he managed to find time for an Interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy