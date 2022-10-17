Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
30 Commuters Avoid Serious Injury When Train Smashes Into Tractor-Trailer In Waterbury
It happened today (Monday 10/17) in Waterbury and caused multiple injuries and shut down the train service when a Metro-North train carrying about 30 passengers smashed into a tractor-trailer. According to a report from Fox 61 News, the collision happened when a tractor-trailer crossed the tracks that are for the...
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Officers from neighboring towns to cover police shifts in Bristol as community mourns
Officers from surrounding communities like Torrington and East Hartford are helping to cover police shifts in Bristol this week after two Bristol police officers were killed in a shooting.
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
iheart.com
The Landing of North Haven Presents: A Night at The Pumpkin Patch
Take your family on a drive through The Landing of North Haven’s Annual Pumpkin Patch to see hundreds of pumpkins and other festive, ghoulish Halloween spectacles! Friday, October 21st or Saturday, October 22nd come get into the spirit of spooky season at 201 Clintonville Road in North Haven. The Pumpkin Patch will be family friendly from 6pm-7pm each night or you can drive at your own risk from 7pm-9pm!
Blue State Replacer Revives Cafe Plan
A “Common Grounds” cafe duo still plans on opening up a long-delayed new coffee shop at the former East Rock Pharmacy site on Orange Street — even as their growing company takes over three now-shuttered Blue State Coffee locations downtown and in the Hill. That’s the...
Breeze Airways offers 4 new flight destinations from Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced on Wednesday that it will be launching four new flight destinations from Bradley International Airport in Hartford. Breeze will now be offering direct flights from Hartford to Phoenix, AZ; Vero Beach, FL; Provo, UT; and San Bernadino, CA. The airline released the following information regarding these new flight […]
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 1