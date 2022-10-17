Read full article on original website
Robert E. Rosendahl
Robert E. Rosendahl, age 94 of Holland, passed away on October 17, 2022. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11:00 am at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, (295 Douglas Ave, Holland), with a one-hour visitation prior to the service starting at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Grada Voetberg
Grada Voetberg, age 94, passed away on October 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family, and went to be with her Lord & Savior. Grada was born on January 02, 1928, to John A. and Jennie Broekhuis. Grada completed the 8th grade at Hawthorne School. She was employed at Holland Sewing Factory and Herman Miller Food Service. For over 40 years, Grada was a coordinator for Holland Christian School’s Catering Service, planning and preparing meals for company banquets and Tulip Time visitors. She was a 4-H leader and loved sewing and teaching others to sew. Grada was a member of Pine Creek CRC; currently is a member of Central Avenue CRC, and attended Pine Grove Community Church during the summer months.
Holland Police Log October 18-19, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
A Busy Holland City Council Meeting is Set for Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – There are plenty of items for the Holland City Council to sift through during the Wednesday evening biweekly business meeting. The Holland BPW has a number of issues that Council hopes to approve through a single vote on its consent agenda. This includes easements for electric distribution under Howard Avenue and Washington Boulevard, declaring material as surplus, beginning work on a disinfection improvement project at the water reclamation facility, and to complete work on the East Point Substation.
Human Relations Commission Seeking Nominations
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – Do you know an individual or an organization that exemplifies the virtues of social justice by promoting equal opportunity and access for all? If so, then now’s the time to nominate them for the Human Relations Commission’s 2022 Social Justice Awards. Social Justice Awards are given annually in the categories of Housing, Education, Employment, Government/Community Relations, and Health Services. There is also a Student/Youth category for students ages 13-19. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, December 2, 2022. Award recipients will be notified in December and recognized at the Social Justice Awards ceremony at City Hall in January 2023.
COVID-19 boosters for children between five and eleven now available at Meijer
WALKER, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Meijer is now giving children between five and eleven the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Walker, Michigan based retailer made the announcement yesterday. Kids can get the booster if they had their last COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster at least two months ago.
Allegan County Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 19, 2022) – An Allegan County man was amazed when he found out his Powerball ticket was worth $1 million. Mark Brooks, of Otsego, matched the five white balls in the September 24 drawing to win the big prize: 03-09-21-24-29. He bought his winning ticket at Otsego Party Store, located at 629 South Farmer Street in Otsego. Otsego is about 20 miles northwest of Kalamazoo.
State Republicans Critical of Gubernatorial Veto on Emergency Powers Reforms
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – State lawmakers apparently have long memories. The memories of the days of “stay home, stay safe” and “safer at home” during the first few months of the COVID 19 outbreak two and a half years ago spurred the Republican-controlled state House and Senate to pass eight bills of a 30-bill package that would establish parameters on what the executive branch of government can and cannot do without legislative consent during an emergency situation such as that. Those eight bills were vetoed by Governor Whitmer last Friday, much to the dismay of first-term GOP Senator Aric Nesbitt of Lawton.
