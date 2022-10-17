HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 18, 2022) – State lawmakers apparently have long memories. The memories of the days of “stay home, stay safe” and “safer at home” during the first few months of the COVID 19 outbreak two and a half years ago spurred the Republican-controlled state House and Senate to pass eight bills of a 30-bill package that would establish parameters on what the executive branch of government can and cannot do without legislative consent during an emergency situation such as that. Those eight bills were vetoed by Governor Whitmer last Friday, much to the dismay of first-term GOP Senator Aric Nesbitt of Lawton.

