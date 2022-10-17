The new SkyBridge is open at Boyne Mountain and it looks kinda terrifying

No matter how idyllic they might appear on social media, the travel hotspots of the moment are not as they seem. Chances are, the highlights splayed across your Instagram feed are concealing the many tourists taking their own pictures just outside of the frame. And then there's the less-visible evidence of environmental and cultural depletion triggered by overtourism, or what happens when too many visitors descend on a particular place. To steer clear of this Insta-vacation plight, consider practicing “undertourism” by visiting lesser-known vacation alternatives, which boast many of the same brilliant features and then some of the overcrowded destinations.

2 DAYS AGO