Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby
A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
Showbiz411
Alec Baldwin Lists Hamptons Estate to Protect Assets from Lawsuits Over Halya Hutchins Tragic Movie Set Death
Alec Baldwin is leaving the Hamptons. On Friday morning, the NY Post reported that Baldwin has listed his Amagansett estate for $29 million. He bought it in 1995 when he was married to Kim Basinger. Baldwin is protecting his assets from potential judgments in the “Rust” shooting scandal. Baldwin’s participation...
New York State Man Has Had ID Suspended at Least 28 Times
A New York state man, who officials pulled over Sunday and was found to be driving without a license, has quite the lengthy track record. One county Sheriff has even voiced his frustrations after it was found this very same man has had his ID suspended at least 28 separate times. Is enough being done to keep repeat offenders like this off the roads?
Can You Get Free TV in the Hudson Valley? How to Check
Do you think that the only way you can get to watch tv programs is to have to pay a cable company? Do you think that you have to be beholden to them and whatever they want you to pay to them per month?. Let's just say, I am not...
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
territorysupply.com
10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
NYC's first migrant center in Manhattan opens its doors
The first migrant relief center in New York City opens today at Randall's Island in Manhattan.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Biden comes to Poughkeepsie as I search for the parking lot and WiFi
We gathered at an IBM warehouse in Poughkeepsie last week for President Joe Biden’s stop to boost his administration’s multi-billion dollar investment in the semiconductor industry, proclaim that manufacturing was back in the U.S., and to tout the campaigns of U.S. Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan.
Hurricane Ian Destroyed One of My Favorite Childhood Memories: The Famous Florida Structure Known as the Dome Home
Everlasting memories are a funny thing, you don't get to decide what yours are. One of mine involves a Southwest Florida landmark that I recently learned has been swept away forever, by Hurricane Ian. You can see it in the picture above, and the video below, it's called the Dome...
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
America's Back Roads - Roam the Catskill Mountains like the B-52's
Charming and retro cabins from Kate Pierson of the B-52's.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
