105.5 The Wolf



Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Accountant, 53, who was visiting son at Marist College Family Weekend in New York is 'shot dead by two homeless men who were staying at the hotel' after being caught in the crossfire of shootout in the lobby

A dad who was visiting his son at a special Family Weekend at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, was shot dead when he was caught in the crossfire as bullets flew in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott Poughkeepsie hotel where he was staying. Paul Kutz, 53, an...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Outsider.com

Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York

In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
CLAVERACK, NY
territorysupply.com

10 Best Spots for Snowshoeing in Upstate New York

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Upstate New York is filled with outdoor adventure aplenty — and not just in the summer. The Catskills, Finger Lakes and Adirondacks each offer snowshoeing opportunities in spades.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE




Brookfield, CT
